Modulaire Group announced Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its third quarter financial results conference call on Wednesday 8th December 2021 at 3pm GMT. This follows the publication of the third quarter financial results on 29th November 2021.

Mark Higson, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call in which a brief overview of trading over the period will be given.

Dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports on the day of the call. Please note this page includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 288,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté, Carter and Procomm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:

Investor relations: Phil Vellacott

investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

07841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications

modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com

0207 353 4200

