Rosen, Skilled Investor Counsel, Encourages Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/K/A Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100k To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - PKKFF, TNT

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT) between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tenet Fintech securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Tenet Fintech class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2169.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Tenet Fintech did not own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") through Wuxi Aorong; (2) Tenet Fintech did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) Tenet Fintech faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the "recent disclosure guidance" was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to Tenet Fintech's uplisting; (7) as such, Tenet Fintech knew or should have known that its 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to Tenet Fintech; (9) Tenet Fintech, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and in consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Tenet Fintech insiders, the Company's acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; (11) there is no evidence Huayan ever owned the Heartbeat platform or that it transferred the asset to Huike; (12) the largest ASFC shareholder had his shares frozen due to court sanctions; and (13) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related-party transaction. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Tenet Fintech class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2169.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.