Big Lots adds new pay options ahead of Cyber Week sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of the largest neighborhood discount retailers in the U.S., has added several new pay options to its online shopping experience and made thousands of new products available online in time for shoppers to take advantage of Cyber Week promotions. Customers can now choose to pay online with Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, or opt to pay later for select purchases on biglots.com in four interest-free payments using PayPal Pay in 4. Shoppers can also take advantage of in-store and curbside pickup as well as same-day and two-day delivery options.

"This holiday season, we're encouraging customers to celebrate the 'Have-it-all-idays' by shopping our dramatically expanded online product selection using their favorite payment methods," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "This year we've increased the number of available products on biglots.com by 40%, including some online exclusives, and we're adding more every week. It's never been easier to take advantage of our exceptional deals online, just in time for Cyber Week."

Convenient payment methods and fulfillment options, and thousands of new products have prepared Big Lots for an influx of online shoppers for Cyber Week this year, where shoppers can find deals of up to 20% off. Signing up for a "Big Rewards" membership online or in store also takes an extra 15% off a new member's first purchase.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience—part treasure hunt, part everyday necessities, along with special "Big Buys"—items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,428 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com .

About Pay in 4: Pay in 4 is available to consumers upon approval for purchases of $30 - $1500. Eligibility varies by state. CA: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. GA: Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS #910457.

