World Vision Announces $1 Million Donor Match On Giving Tuesday To Support Vital Humanitarian Work Around The Globe Purchase of 100+ Gifts in the World Vision Holiday Gift Catalog Will Help World Vision Reach Critical Match Goal on November 30

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vision, one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations fighting to end poverty, hunger and injustice, today unveiled a matching gift program by which all donations made to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, November 30, will be matched up to $1 million. The program will advance the Christian humanitarian organization's ability to serve its vital mission to empower kids and families to create change that lasts.

This year, World Vision has worked in the U.S. and around the world to support families transitioning out of the pandemic and rebuilding in the wake of natural disasters and conflict. Donors wishing to help World Vision meet the match goal can give directly, or through the 2021 World Vision Gift Catalog , by purchasing any of the eight gifts in the "Celebrity-Designed Artisan-Made" collection. The gifts are handcrafted by fair-trade artisans in countries like India, Vietnam and Tanzania, who receive fair wages, a safe place to work, business training and opportunities to build long-term economic development in their communities.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the world's poorest families continues to be deadly and long-lasting, with many struggling to meet basic needs this Christmas season," said World Vision CEO and President Edgar Sandoval. "We saw historic levels of generosity on Giving Tuesday in 2020. We're excited to once again leverage the power of our supporters on November 30 to maximize their generous donations for expanding our programs and helping more people than ever before."

Donors can also give gifts in a loved one's name to honor them. A personalized card describing the gift and its impact can be sent to the loved one. To order from the World Vision Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org, or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA .

View original content:

SOURCE World Vision U.S.