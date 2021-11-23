Ferrero Unveils Seasonal Items to Celebrate the Holidays

Families Can Countdown to Christmas with the new Kinder® Holiday Countdown Kalendar

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays upon us, Ferrero is introducing seasonal items that are sure to have your families celebrating. From gifting to last minute stocking stuffers, table décor and everything in between, Ferrero's new product lineup and refreshed familiar favorites are sure to delight everyone on your list.

For families who want to countdown to Christmas, Kinder® is unveiling the brand new Kinder® Holiday Countdown Kalendar®, allowing you to enjoy a delicious Kinder® chocolate each day leading up to December 25. For the perfect stocking stuffer, Tic Tac® is unveiling new Naughty (Sinfully Cinnamon) and Nice (Jolly Candy Cane) packs so you can let friends and family know which list they're on this year. Party goers attending a holiday soiree can bring the ultimate hostess gift, Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark.

"Chocolate and candy are an important part of many happy memories and traditions associated with celebrations, and during the past couple years, families have been making them an even bigger part of every holiday as they look to create moments that are uplifting and joyful," said Elizabeth Rezza, Ferrero USA's Vice President of Trade Marketing. "We're thrilled to be offering new products across our brands that will help make holiday moments surprising and special."

Details on Ferrero's 2021 seasonal holiday lineup can be found below.

Kinder® Holiday Countdown Kalendar® : with the Kinder® Holiday Countdown Kalendar®, families can countdown to Christmas Day while discovering a tasty Kinder® chocolate treat in festive holiday foil each day.

Kinder Joy ® Holiday 4-Pack: this perforated pack features four Kinder Joy® eggs each with a surprise toy that can be given as one gift package or separated into four small gifts.

Kinder ® Hollow Ornament Figures: these three Kinder® chocolate figures are made from Kinder® smooth chocolate with a creamy milk layer and they have a string to hang on a tree or to use as a decoration.

Kinder ® Hollow Santa: this adorable hollow Santa is made from Kinder® smooth chocolate and has a creamy milk layer inside.

Kinder Bueno ® Mini Holiday Packaging: delicious, individually wrapped, single bite size pieces of our popular Kinder Bueno® chocolate bar in festive winter packaging.

Tic Tac® Naughty or Nice : Sinfully Cinnamon and Jolly Candy Cane flavors allow you to let friends and family know if they made the nice list, or the naughty list. Both refreshingly delicious packs are perfect as stocking stuffers.

Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark : Grand Ferrero Rocher® Dark expands the beloved Grand Ferrero Rocher range with a mild dark chocolate flavor – the ultimate hostess gift.

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature® Holiday Packaging : Golden Gallery Signature® is releasing new holiday packaging as artistic as the chocolates themselves. The box features updated graphics and recipes for a truly elevated gifting experience.

Fannie May® Peppermint S'mores Snack Mix : a holiday twist on the indulgent original S'mores Snack Mix, featuring crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint candy bits.

Fannie May® Dark Chocolate Assortment : this assorted collection features Fannie May's most decadent dark chocolate recipes, including Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Pixies®, Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Truffles, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Dark Chocolate Lava Cake confections.

CRUNCH® Minis Candy Cane : the CRUNCH® Minis holiday cane is filled with delicious 100% Milk Chocolate with crisped rice. Each chocolate is wrapped in a fun, festive wrapper. The perfect item for a stocking stuffer and gift exchanges.

Butterfinger® Jingles : these bell-shaped chocolates filled with Butterfinger® inclusions are wrapped in decorative holiday foils. This is a perfect addition to holiday baking and to complement your Holidays candy bowls.

Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® and Baby Ruth® Assorted Minis : featuring festive wrapped chocolates, these bags provide a special seasonalized treat to share with family and friends.

Mini Nutella Jars® : an adorable 1.05oz. mini glass Nutella® jar available with red and white lids, in new festive holiday packaging.

Nutella® No Kid Hungry® Jars : for the second consecutive year, Nutella® is partnering with No Kid Hungry to give back this holiday season and help connect kids across the country to breakfast. Through our partnership to date[1], Nutella® has helped provide up to 6 million breakfasts for children.

Nutella & GO!® Holiday Packs: Dip a breadstick or pretzel into the delicious creamy Nutella® and enjoy the new Nutella &GO!® holiday-themed packs wherever you are.

Seasonal holiday products are available to purchase in stores and online now. For holiday inspiration, head to Ferrero's Pinterest page for celebration ideas, recipes, and more.

About Ferrero:

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

1 From 2020-2021, Nutella has donated $600,000 to No Kid Hungry, which can be used to provide up to 6 million breakfasts for children. $1 can provide up to 10 healthy meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

