Dashlane Presents Panel of Cybersecurity Experts to Discuss Trends and Predictions for for the Industry in 2022 The Panel Conversation will include White-hat Hacker Rachel Tobac, Security Strategist Maggie MacAlpine, Cybersecurity Leader Camille Stewart and Hacker, Security Researcher and Advocate, Alyssa Miller

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane will host a panel conversation with white-hat hacker Rachel Tobac of SocialProof Security on December 2 at 1pm EST to discuss trends and predictions for cybersecurity in 2022 with security strategist Maggie MacAlpine , cybersecurity leader Camille Stewart and security researcher Alyssa Miller . The industry experts will speak on staying up to date on the cutting edge of cybersecurity with insights on zero trust, vendors, regulations and other privacy and security topics.

Register here to join Dashlane and the panel of experts in an interesting and stimulating discussion on where cybersecurity is headed in the new year.

Rachel is a hacker and the CEO of SocialProof Security where she helps people and companies keep their data safe by training and pentesting them on social engineering risks. Rachel was also 2nd place winner of DEF CON's wild spectator sport, the Social Engineering Capture the Flag contest, 3 years in a row. Rachel has shared her real-life social engineering stories with NPR, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The New York Times, Business Insider, CNN, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Forbes and many more. In her remaining spare time, Rachel is the Chair of the Board for the nonprofit Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) where she works to advance women to lead in the fields.

Alyssa is a hacker, security researcher, advocate, and international public speaker with over 15 years of experience in cyber security. She believes in today's interconnected world, protecting privacy and building trust with secure systems are critical to protecting our way of life. As a result, she discusses real-world issues that affect people both within and outside the security community.

Maggie is a security strategist at Cybereason and one of the co-founders of the DEFCON Voting Village. Over the course of ten years spent in the field, MacAlpine has been a contributing researcher on the "Security Analysis of the Estonian Internet Voting System" in partnership with the University of Michigan, co-author of the DEF CON Voting Village annual reports, and appeared in the HBO documentary "Kill Chain". She has been a speaker on election and cyber security issues at various conferences including DEF CON, the Diana Initiative, ShmooCon Hacker Conference, PacSec Tokyo and in presentations to Capitol Hill.

Camille is an industry-recognized, cybersecurity leader with experience building programs and solutions to address complex technology, cyber, and national security, and foreign policy challenges across the public and private sectors. Named the Global Head of Product Security Strategy at Google she leads federated security for the company. Previously, Camille led security, privacy, election integrity, and dis/misinformation efforts for Google's mobile business as the Head of Security Policy for Google Play and Android. Prior to Google, Camille managed cybersecurity, election security, tech innovation, and risk issues at Deloitte. Camille was appointed by President Barack Obama the Senior Policy Advisor for Cyber Infrastructure & Resilience Policy at the Department of Homeland Security. She was the Senior Manager of Legal Affairs at Cyveillance, a cybersecurity company after working on Capitol Hill. Her professional achievements have earned her recognition from a multitude of entities throughout her career including her being selected as 2021 Microsoft Security Changemaker of the Year, 2020 & 20201 Cyber Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, the 2019 Cyber Security Women of the Year in the "Barrier Breaker'' category. Camille serves on the Board of Directors for The International Foundation for Electoral Systems , GirlSecurity , and is a member of the Charles F. Bolden Group .

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses. We empower organizations to protect company and employee data while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

