Maui Jim Continues Commitment to Maui Community with Donations Over 1 Million Dollars

LAHAINA, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maui Jim, leading global eyewear brand is honored to once again make financial donations to support local organizations in its home of Maui, HI, as part of a longstanding commitment to 'Ohana.

Maui Jim (PRNewsfoto/Maui Jim)

In the last few years, that total has exceeded one million dollars. In 2021 alone, Maui Jim has donated approximately $260,000 across a variety of local Maui charities. For many years the brand has donated money and product to select organizations that help support the local Maui community in areas such as the arts, elderly care, family services, and more.

"One of Maui Jim's core values is 'Ohana' meaning 'family' in Hawaiian, and we view the local community as part of that family," says Walter Hester, CEO. "As a global brand, it is important to us to give back to the community that we call home."

The following organizations were recipients of financial donations in 2021:

Hale Makua Health Services

Hale Makua Health Services is a home for Maui elders who need residential care but do not have the necessary financial resources. The donation will go towards providing on-site and in-home health services, as well as the residential care home. The organization, which opened its doors to the community in 2013, strives to improve the lives of those in care through personalized health care services.

IMUA Family Services

IMUA's mission is to empower children and their families to reach their full potential and offers programs to help children and their families overcome developmental learning challenges. IMUA offers camps, therapeutic services, preschool, and more for children with learning disabilities in the Maui community.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui Arts & Cultural Center is known in Maui as one of the artistic hearts of the community where people can celebrate creativity and learn about the island's unique history through the arts.

Women Helping Women Maui

Women Helping Women has a vision to help end domestic violence through advocacy, education, and prevention. The organization offers safety, empowerment to victims of domestic abuse in the Maui community, and supports victims through educational programs, shelter program, legal counsel, and more.

To learn more about Maui Jim visit www.mauijim.com

About Maui Jim

Maui Jim sunglasses were born on the beaches of Maui; designed to protect eyes from the harsh rays of the island sun. Today, Maui Jim is the world's fastest-growing premium eyewear company and is sold in more than 100 countries. Maui Jim is recognized for its unparalleled "Aloha Spirit", customer service, and advanced, patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology. All Maui Jim sunglasses block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate glare, while enhancing color, clarity, and detail. Maui Jim sunglasses have earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin.

In 2018, Maui Jim expanded further into the eyewear space, offering eyeglasses structurally and stylistically engineered to balance aesthetics with fit and integrity. Maui Jim offers two proprietary clear lenses: Maui Blue Light Protect™, to shield eyes from harmful blue light coming from digital screens, and Maui High Contrast™, which offers better resolution and crisper details. Frames for both sunglasses and eyeglasses utilize the highest-quality materials such as durable titanium, lightweight nylon, and richly colored acetate, all manufactured in Italy or Japan. For more information, visit mauijim.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @OfficialMauiJim.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maui Jim