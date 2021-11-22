How Official DabTray Improves The Lives Of Dabbers and Smokers

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Official DabTray , the creator of the All-In-One Dab Station, The Pocket Dabber, and The Pocket Temper, is pleased to share details about the company's products and how they improve the lives of cannabis smokers and dabbers worldwide.

Official DabTray's Pocket Temper and DabTray.

Specializing in the creation of innovative smoking and dabbing items, the Houston-based company, launched in April of 2019 by CEO and Founder Brandon Ginn, presents a diverse array of product types including thermometer devices, trays, stations, accessories, stands, and branded merchandise. These items were intentionally crafted to solve numerous problems in the space including cleanliness, user error, and disorganization.

According to Mr. Ginn,

"When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States back in 2020, tons of people began turning to legal cannabis products as a potential wellness solution. My friends and I started thinking about ways we could improve the lives of smokers and dabbers, and before you know it, an All-In-One station for dabbers was born. Shortly after we made the first DabTray, our team created the Pocket Temper which is the world's first and only mobile and pocket-sized infrared thermometer designed specifically for dabbers. We're creating tools that actually help people achieve a better morning dab or an evening joint. Improving the quality of the consumption experience We have our own rolling tray and have also created a few different tool stands and even some containers for carb caps, terp pearls, and bangers so that people can keep their tools clean, safe, and organized."

The entire Official DabTray product offering includes:

Thermometer Devices:

Trays and Stations:

Accessories and Stands:

Official DabTray products utilize 100% biodegradable materials and the company does accept custom orders.

For more information, please visit https://officialdabtray.com.

About Official DabTray: Houston, Texas-based Official DabTray is a product design and development company that creates innovative products that don't just change the way you dab, but improve the experience all together. Launching in 2019, Brandon Ginn and the Official DabTray team have dedicated themselves to bringing innovation to the world of cannabis, evolving into one of the best-selling smoking accessories products on Etsy and expanding to include more than 15 items across their portfolio.

