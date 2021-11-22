Cybersixgill Expands Executive Team to Support Company's Rapid Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill , the premier vendor of real time and actionable threat intelligence, has announced today the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive management team to support the company's continued growth and the execution of its strategic priorities. Cybersixgill welcomes Gabi Reish, Chief Business Development and Product Officer and Christopher Strand as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

"As Cybersixgill steps into its next phase of growth, I am pleased to have Chris and Gabi join us," said Sharon Wagner, CEO. "Both Chris and Gabi's professional acumen and leadership will help us continue to build our expertise and momentum during this critical growth phase."

In his new role as Chief Business Development and Product Officer, Gabi Reish will drive Cybersixgill's product strategy, business development and technology alliances. With over 20 years of experience in IT, cybersecurity, fintech and networking industries, Gabi possesses strong knowledge of the industry, with a proven track record in driving business and product strategies. For the past two years, Gabi has harnessed his expertise as product strategy advisor to executive and product teams at various companies, guiding the development of successful structures, processes and methodologies as well as providing assistance in product positioning, business development and market research. Prior to his advisory role, Gabi spent two years as Senior Vice President of Products at Payoneer, and beforehand, 9 years as Vice President of Product Management and Product Marketing at Check Point Software Technologies, where he drove the company's cybersecurity product portfolio from strategy and positioning to full execution and go-to-market.

As Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Chris will help Cybersixgill customers bridge the gap between effective cybersecurity and regulatory cyber-compliance. Bringing decades of global industry experience in information technology and security audit assessment, Christopher will assist and advise clients as they leverage Cybersixgill's premier threat intelligence to develop enterprise network and application security solutions that enhance overall organizational cyber-resilience while maintaining and improving their compliance posture.

Prior to joining Cybersixgill, Chris launched and led the cyber-compliance and security risk division at Carbon Black (formerly Bit9), driving the company's consistent success as it progressed through the critical milestones of growth, IPO, and eventual acquisition by VMWare. More recently, Chris served as Chief Compliance Officer at IntSights Cyber Intelligence, where he led the global risk and compliance strategy. In this role, Chris established the first intelligence-based risk and compliance assessment program which helped to generate historic company revenue and market success. A PCI Professional (PCIP) and trained Quality Security Assessor (QSA), Chris has also been certified on and is proficient with other regulatory disciplines and data protection frameworks including HIPAA, NERC CIP, NIST CSF, and GDPR.

To learn more about Cybersixgill, please visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's AI-driven, fully autonomous threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with context and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and CVE insights from DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence to deliver prioritized, critical intel and customized alerts into organizations' existing security systems. Cybersixgill brings agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include global enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, government and law enforcement entities.

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447996/Cybersixgill_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts

Laurie Ben-Haim

Cybersixgill

+1-646-300-9549

+972-52-7831911

laurie@cybersixgill.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cybersixgill