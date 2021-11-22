Atlanta Technical College President has a Solution to the Region's Workforce Shortage, Pens Whitepaper

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Technical College Center for Workforce Innovation (CWI) was the brainchild of Dr. Victoria Seals, in partnership with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Committee for Progress. Launched in 2019, the CWI's model of recruitment, engagement, and placement has been scaled across the College in its second year. In the inaugural year, the targeted pilot programs were skilled trades, IT/Coding, and aviation. In its second year, film and entertainment, logistics, and supply chain management were added as the college saw early success in its pilot programs.

Dr. Seals has penned a whitepaper outlining the importance of Atlanta Technical College in addressing the need to bridge the gap between disparities in sustainable career and economic mobility opportunities, essentially eliminating generational poverty. "The Atlanta Technical College Center for Workforce Innovation (CWI) was born out of a need to effectively address concerns related to disparities in sustainable career and economic mobility opportunities for Atlanta's most overlooked communities," Dr. Seals writes. "In fiscal year 2020, despite navigating a pandemic, enrollment (5800), retention (67.3 percent), and graduation (70.8 percent) reached the highest they have ever been in the history of the college. These metrics demonstrate the regional impact of the College, as well as the effectiveness of the CWI model."

By increasing awareness of the CWI and the impactful work ATC does in the community, Dr. Seals seeks to appeal to fellow community leaders, industry leaders, and innovators to continue and increase their support of the College. The success of the CWI lies in the employment and partnership opportunities and strong graduation rates of students prepared to immediately begin their careers.

For a complete view of Dr. Seals' whitepaper, please visit: https://atlantatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/Scaling-the-CWI_white-paper_w_cover-Final.pdf

To apply to Atlanta Technical College, please visit: https://atlantatech.edu/start-your-journey-here/.

