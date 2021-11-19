Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Funding for Family Support Members and Caregivers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced a new $1.5 million dedicated fund during a Hidden Helpers Coalition event Nov. 10 at the White House. Through this investment, WWP will partner with best-in-class veterans and military service organizations to provide an extensive network of programs and services for the youngest caregivers of America's wounded warriors.

"Wounded Warrior Project knows that caregiving is more than a full-time job, even for the children and siblings who care for their loved ones," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "While their strength is inspiring, those who support post-9/11 wounded veterans often struggle with the demands of caregiving and daily life. Our investment in best-in-class partner organizations will build a network of resources, care, programs, and services based on informed research for America's Hidden Helpers and their families. Working together, we aim to improve the quality of life for these young people and the veterans they care for and support."

Organizations eligible for this funding will be part of the Hidden Helpers Coalition, a group of organizations – started by Elizabeth Dole Foundation and co-chaired and powered by WWP – that includes the White House's Joining Forces initiative, National Military Family Association, and other military and veterans service organizations.

Since 2012, WWP has invested over $15 million in partner organizations dedicated to connecting military families, caregivers, and children with life-changing programs and services. WWP also provides caregivers and military families members with direct access to high-quality programs and services.

"Siblings or children of wounded veterans play a vital role in the care of their loved ones," said Ashley Bunce, director of community partnerships and investments at WWP. "I know this first-hand because I proudly helped care for my older brother while I was in high school. It is a responsibility I wouldn't trade, but it comes with challenges and sacrifice – then and in the future. I know his lifelong needs will eventually exceed my parents' capacity to care for him as they age, so having a community of support is essential. Wounded Warrior Project is encouraged by the network of partners in the Coalition and their commitments to support caregivers while they tend to the long-term needs of their beloved veterans."

