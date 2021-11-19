Sandata Launches Face and Fingerprint Identification

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce face and fingerprint identification as a new feature in its Sandata Mobile Connect® (SMC) app, used by its home care provider network. This update allows users to more easily log into SMC securely.

Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC)

Ken Faltischek, Chief Product Officer at Sandata, has been working with the team to prioritize and address feedback on SMC, including how to make the app easier to log into. "We're trying to make the biggest impact to user experience possible right now. SMC requires a secure login with each use; making that as easy as face or fingerprint recognition instead of manually entering a username and password each time is a huge time saver for caregivers."

With this release, SMC can now detect face or fingerprint identification on the user's mobile devices and a prompt to enable Face ID (iOS), Touch ID (iOS) or Fingerprint (Android) is shown after logging into the app with a password. After enabling this feature, users may login by scanning either their face or fingerprint, depending on their mobile device. This feature will feel familiar to customers that already use face or fingerprint with other secure apps such as for banking. And, like most app enhancements, the functionality can be disabled or enabled based on the mobile device settings.

Face and fingerprint identification is included in the November 18 release but will take up to two weeks to update in the app store. Current SMC users can find additional information by logging into Sandata On-Demand.

"We've been looking forward to this launch and working on what future releases will include," said Faltischek. "Through comments in the app store and surveys we have conducted, we're finding the commonalities of pain points and building a roadmap to address them. Our customer feedback is critically important."

Three notable improvements that have been made to SMC in the last year:

Responding to all App Store commentaries in an effort to resolve all reported issues within the app and enhance our platform. Built an in-app survey functionality where we can survey caregivers and collect feedback so we can expand our product roadmap accordingly. (Currently in pilot mode.) Added additional non-English languages such as Polish, Tagalog, Hawaiian and Yue to ensure that we support caregivers whose primary language is not English. In total, we support 27 in-app languages with the goal of improving usability and utilization.

Customers have responded positively to these and many others. For more information on what has been included in recent releases, customers can visit Sandata On-Demand, which includes release notes, help articles, and more.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

