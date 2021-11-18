Nayax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Revenue Grew 40% to $31M

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Recent major achievements in key markets helped further solidify our position as a global leading payment platform. Our product portfolio provides end-to-end solutions, which continues to be a powerful growth engine and an instrumental factor in establishing a high net retention rate of more than 140%. Valuing each customer as a long-term partner creates significant room for growth," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"Our continued focus on covering a diverse range of verticals and geographies led to a 40% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $31 million this quarter. As global trends continue to provide a strong tailwind supporting the growth of the unattended market, recurring revenue from SaaS and processing grew an impressive 65% year over year, reaching $19.6 million. Despite component pricing increases due to global supply-chain challenges, we have made a strategic decision to keep Nayax's product prices intact. We believe that our commitment to our customers' growth, supported by our strong balance sheet, will expedite our long-term expansion plans even if our devices' gross margin is impacted in the short term," Nechmad concluded.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31 million, an increase of 40% over Q3 2020.

Managed and connected devices grew 38% year over year for the quarter to more than 461,000.

Quarterly transaction value grew 84% from the same quarter last year to $407 million.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and processing fees grew more than 65% over Q3 2020, reflecting a total revenue share of 64% in the current quarter.

Gross margin was 40%, reflecting continued strong margins from recurring revenue offset by lower margins on POS devices as a result of global component shortages. Gross profit reached $12.3 million, an increase of 18% over Q3 2020.

Operational expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, and excluding IPO-related expenses, amounted to $18.6 million, an increase of 81% over Q3 2020. This is the result of our growth strategy to increase sales, marketing, R&D staff and enhance overall global infrastructure.

Operating loss was $6.4 million, compared to an operating gain of $0.2 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.6) million, a reduction of 171% over Q3 2020 due to higher cost of goods sold and an increase in headcount, reflecting a continued investment in our customer base and in human capital. On a like-for-like basis, however, excluding a bonus for non-sales employees that was introduced this quarter and product cost increase, that number is reduced to $0.5 million.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.021 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.001 per diluted shares for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, Nayax had $104 million in cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP Results ($M)

Revenue Breakdown 

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change (%)

Recurring - SaaS & Payment Processing

19.6

11.9

65.4%

POS Devices

11.3

10.2

10.6%

Total Revenue

30.9

22.1

40.1%

Nayax generates revenues from the sale of IoT POS devices, SaaS and processing fees. The Company provides processing and business operations solutions and services via a global platform. This quarter the Company gained significant growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting a share of 64% of total revenue. This rise in repeat revenue from SaaS and payment processing represents growth from our existing and new customer base generating larger transactions and volume.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Total number of managed and connected devices for the quarter reached 461,000, representing a growing customer demand and market expansion, an increase of 29,000 or 38% over the number of managed and connected devices in Q3 2020.

Operational expenses amounted to $9.8 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $4.9 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These expenses increased 60% and 95%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. This represents our continuing investment in innovation and global recruitment expansion.

We continue to expand our worldwide presence through a proven partnership strategy, growing our customer base, capturing new market share, expanding to new verticals and launching strategic marketing initiatives.

Third Quarter Key Performance Indicators

Key Performance Indicators

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Change (%)

Total Transaction Value ($m)

407

222

83.8%

Number of Transactions (millions)

218

126

73.2%

Take Rate % (Payments) (*)

2.61%

2.34%

11.6%

Managed and Connected devices

461,096

334,557

37.7%

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

Sales from unattended retail are poised to continue growing, as we expect increased adoption in this space. Consumers are steadily transitioning to cashless alternatives, which accelerates enterprise adoption of digital payment platforms

Our product portfolio and marketing initiatives will continue to drive, develop and support our sales strategy. Established key markets will receive more focused product rollouts. We will continue to monitor this type of progress and duplicate successful aspects into future launches.

Annual revenue is on track to reach over $200 million in the midterm, fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. The accelerated growth rate target is 30% in the medium term, with customer growth, market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments. Lastly, our long-term EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.

An English translation of the full financial statements can be found on our web site: https://ir.nayax.com/.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Nayax will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, today, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373
INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413

WEBCAST LINK:

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fyA31BOl

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161100/ee83b0cd8c. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 19, 2021, to December 2, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 10161100

Link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof.  All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 



September 30

December 31



2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)


Note

U.S. dollars in thousands

ASSETS










CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


103,804

7,715

8,195

Restricted cash transferable to customers for





Processing activity


23,185

14,843

18,166

Short-term bank deposits


103

80

87

Receivables for processing activity


16,030

12,595

7,213

Accounts receivable:





   Trade, net


15,783

13,136

13,840

   Others


4,401

1,215

1,976

Inventory


7,386

5,431

5,041

Total current assets


170,692

55,015

54,518






NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits


1,056

741

798

Long-term receivables

5b, 5c

875

-

-

Investment in associate

5b

8,787

-

-

Property, plant and equipment, net


5,189

4,087

5,047

Right-of-use assets, net


5,522

4,980

4,761

Goodwill and intangible assets, net


36,905

25,621

27,388

Deferred income tax


202

135

241

Total non-current assets


58,536

35,564

38,235

TOTAL ASSETS


229,228

90,579

92,753

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

 



September 30

December 31



2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)


Note

U.S. dollars in thousands

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term bank borrowings


-

8,745

11,589

Current maturities of long-term bank loans


2,403

1,524

1,938

Loans from shareholders


-

-

-

Current maturities of loans from others


3,308

2,434

3,041

Current maturities of other long-term liabilities


774

516

686

Current maturities of leases liabilities


1,373

1,252

1,320

Payables in respect of processing activity


48,559

29,788

27,181

Liabilities in connection with acquisition of investees

5a

466

-


Accounts payable:





   Trade


11,504

8,666

10,998

   Other


7,777

4,812

5,498

Total current liabilities


76,164

57,737

62,251






NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term bank loans


3,146

5,407

5,391

Long-term loans from others


930

3,347

2,662

Long-term loans from shareholders


-

14

-

Retirement benefit obligation, net


980

615

894

Other long-term liabilities


4,093

2,882

3,374

Lease liabilities


5,528

5,010

5,154

Deferred income tax


1,045

538

526

Total non-current liabilities


15,722

17,813

18,001

TOTAL LIABILITIES


91,886

75,550

80,252






EQUITY:





Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:





Share capital


8

7

7

Share premium


150,060

16,689

16,689

Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares


-

(493)

-

Capital reserves


9,407

9,589

9,238

Accumulated deficit


(22,133)

(11,946)

(13,433)

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company


137,342

13,846

12,501

Non-controlling interest


-

1,183

-

TOTAL EQUITY


137,342

15,029

12,501

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


229,228

90,579

92,753

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

 



Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Year ended
December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands


Note

(Excluding loss per share data)








Revenues

4

84,701

54,177

30,926

22,078

78,783

Cost of revenues


(48,533)

(27,890)

18,580)

(11,631)

(41,603)

Gross Profit


36,168

26,287

12,346

10,447

37,180








Research and development expenses


(13,287)

(6,794)

(5,265)

(2,782)

(9,300)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


30,890)

(18,649)

(12,271)

(6,593)

(26,545)

Depreciation and amortization in respect of
capitalized development costs and technology


(2,771)

(2,718)

(1,073)

(894)

(3,559)

Other expenses, net

10

(1,802)

-

(96)

-

-

Share in losses of associate company

5b

(124)

-

(67)

-

-

Profit (loss) from ordinary operations


(12,706)

(1,874)

(6,426)

178

(2,224)








Finance expenses


(2,897)

(1,716)

(347)

(413)

(4,277)

Finance income


840

537

-

-

403

Loss before taxes on income


(14,763)

(3,053)

(6,773)

(235)

(6,098)








Tax benefit (expense)


(14)

55

38

10

15

Loss for the period


(14,777)

(2,998)

(6,735)

(225)

(6,083)








Attribution of income (loss) for the period:







To shareholders of the Company


(14,771)

(3,166)

(6,735)

(263)

(6,254)

To non-controlling interests


(6)

168

-

38

171

Total


(14,777)

(2,998)

(6,735)

(225)

(6,083)








Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company:







Basic and diluted loss


(0.0504)

(0.0127)

(0.0207)

(0.0011)

(0.0252)

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 


Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Year ended
December 31


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020


(Unaudited)

(Audited)








U.S. dollars in thousands

Loss for the period

(14,777)

(2,998)

(6,735)

(225)

(6,083)







Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period:












Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss:






Loss from remeasurement of liabilities
(net) for retirement benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

(126)







Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:






Gain (loss) from translation of financial
statements of foreign activities

(74)

112

166

17

243

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(14,851)

(2,886)

(6,569)

(208)

(5,966)













Attribution of total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:






To shareholders of the Company

(14,781)

(3,054)

(6,569)

(246)

(6,137)

To non-controlling interests

(70)

168

-

38

171

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(14,851)

(2,886)

(6,569)

(208)

(5,966)

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY






Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company




Share
capital


Share
premium

Defined
benefit
plans

Reserve from
transactions
with
controlling
shareholders

Reserve from
transactions
with
non-controlling
interests

Call option
to purchase
shares of subsidiary

Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements

Accumulated
deficit

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity


U.S. dollars in thousands













Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited)

7

16,689

(329)

10,085

(761)

-

243

(13,433)

12,501

-

12,501

Changes in the nine months ended
September 30, 2021 (unaudited):












Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,771)

(14,771)

(6)

(14,777)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

(64)

(74)

Non-controlling interests from business
combination (See note 5a)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,530

1,530

IPO (See note 10)

1

132,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

132,560

-

132,560

Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a)

-

-

-

205

-

-

-

-

205

(1,460)

(1,255)

Business combination under common control (see note 5d)

-

-

-

(26)

-

-

-

-

(26)

-

(26)

Options exercised

-

812

-

-

-

-

-

-

812

-

812

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,071

6,071

-

6,071

Balance at September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

8

150,060

(329)

10,264

(761)

-

233

(22,133)

137,342

-

137,342

























Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)

7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

-

(11,026)

14,654

1,015

15,669

Changes in the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 (unaudited):












Income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,166)

(3,166)

168

(2,998)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

112

-

112

-

112

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,246

2,246

-

2,246

Balance at September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

112

(11,946)

13,846

1,183

15,029

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

 


Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company




Share
capital


Share
premium

Defined
benefit
plans

Reserve from
transactions
with
controlling
shareholders

Reserve from
transactions
with
non-controlling
interests

Call option
to purchase
shares of subsidiary

Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements

Accumulated
deficit

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity


U.S. dollars in thousands













Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)

7

16,689

(203)

10,085

(405)

(493)

-

(11,026)

14,654

1,015

15,669

Changes in 2020 (audited):












Income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,254)

(6,254)

171

(6,083)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

(126)

-

-

-

243

-

117

-

117

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(356)

493

-

-

137

(1,186)

(1,049)

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,847

3,847

-

3,847

Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited)

7

16,689

(329)

10,085

(761)

-

243

(13,433)

12,501

-

12,501

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 



Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Year ended December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss for the period


(14,777)

(2,998)

(6,735)

(225)

(6,083)

Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from
operating activities (see Appendix A)


15,048

5,739

6,170

2,193

12,571

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


271

2,741

(565)

1,968

6,488








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capitalized development costs


(4,327)

(3,638)

(1,289)

(1,144)

(5,731)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment


(1,393)

(1,375)

(811)

(657)

(2,125)

Loans extended to others


-

(76)

-

(33)

(141)

Investments in associates (see note 5b)


(6,449)

-

(4,000)

-

-

Repayment of loans extended to shareholders


61

848

-

-

786

Increase in bank deposits


(274)

(347)

(243)

(136)

(411)

Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased
cash (notes 5a and 5d)


418

(686)

-

-

(686)

Repayment of liability to pay deferred
consideration in respect to business
combinations (notes 5a and 5e)


(7,335)

(580)

(126)

(290)

(580)

Interest received


2

12

-

3

14

Investments in financial assets (see note 5c)


(446)

-

(225)

-

-

Proceeds from sub-lessee


158

219

-

76

302

Net cash used in investing activities


19,585)

(5,623)

(6,694)

(2,181)

(8,572)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







IPO (see note 10)


132,560

-

-

-

-

Interest paid


(582)

(755)

(132)

(229)

(1,065)

Short-term bank credit received (repayment), net


(11,393)

747

-

2,760

2,976

Support received (royalties paid) in respect
to government assistance plans


(199)

-

-

-

16

Transactions with non-controlling interests (see note 5a)


(790)


(278)

-

(1,049)

Long-term bank loans received


-

4,735

-

-

4,734

Repayment of long-term bank loans


(1,849)

(713)

(583)

(278)

(1,003)

Long-term loans received from others


-

3,804

-

-

3,804

Repayment of long-term loans from others


(1,230)

(648)

(505)

(164)

(920)

Loans received from shareholders


8,900

14

-

(578)

-

Repayment of loans from shareholders


(8,900)


-

-

-

Decrease in other long-term liabilities


(219)

(131)

(74)

(43)

(280)

Employee options exercised


384

-

249

-

-

Repayment of lease liability principal


(1,013)

(844)

(286)

(300)

(1,167)

Net cash provided by financing activities


115,669

6,209

(1,609)

1,168

6,046








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


96,355

3,327

(8,868)

955

3,962

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period


8,195

4,412

113,050

7,029

4,412

Losses from exchange differences on
cash and cash equivalents


(717)

(63)

(612)

(306)

(222)

Gains (losses) from translation of cash
and cash equivalents of foreign activity


(29)

39

234

37

43

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


103,804

7,715

103,804

7,715

8,195

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

NAYAX LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

 

Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities:


Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Year ended
December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands








Adjustments in respect of:







Depreciation and amortization


5,331

4,354

1,898

1,434

5,908

Retirement benefit obligation, net


86

(48)

37

-

106

Income taxes


(134)

(93)

(50)

(34)

(230)

Financing expenses, net


1,541

776

807

821

3,428

Expenses (income) in respect of long-term employee benefits


149

(55)

42

(216)

5

Share in losses of associate company


124

-

67

-

-

Expenses in respect of share-based payment


5,354

1,729

2,789

694

2,965

Total adjustments


12,451

6,663

5,590

2,699

12,182








Changes in operating assets and liability items:







Increase in restricted cash in respect of processing activity


(5,021)

(8,609)

(137)

(5,614)

(11,930)

Increase in receivables from processing activity


(7,064)

(378)

(1,218)

(2,973)

5,003

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


(1,157)

(3,252)

823

(4,922)

(3,894)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables


(2,177)

371

(1,971)

(42)

(389)

Decrease (increase) in inventory


(2,334)

(911)

(2,251)

94

(511)

Increase in payables for processing activity


19,570

9,811

2,357

9,822

7,203

Increase (decrease) in trade payables


(1,136)

951

2,711

2,261

3,154

Increase in other payables


1,916

1,093

266

868

1,753

Total changes in operating assets and liability items


2,597

(924)

580

(506)

389

Total adjustments required to reflect the
cash flow from operating activities


15,048

5,739

6,170

2,193

12,571








Appendix B – Information regarding investing
and financing activities not involving cash flows:


Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Year ended December 31



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands








Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit


-

-

-

-

575

Acquisition of patents against offset of loan


-

741

-

741

806

Recognition of right-of-use assets in respect of
lease of buildings against a lease liability


1,567

1,235

24

1,235

1,235

Capitalized development costs


720

518

410

203

883

Exercised options against other receivables


428

-

428

-

-

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed financial statements.

