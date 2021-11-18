Round is led by Trousdale Ventures and joined by Will Smith's Dreamers VC, A-Rod Corp, The Najafi Companies, Local Globe & Amity Supply

hai Closes $6 Million Seed Financing to Launch a Smarter Way to Shower for You and the Planet

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hai announced today it has raised $6 million in seed fundraising led by Trousdale Ventures as they launch their flagship product - an eco-minded, smart showerhead system designed to ritualize self-care and give consumers the ultimate shower experience. Most technology uses power, hai showers generate it. Using the same principles of hydroelectric dams, hai has built embedded turbines that only require the running water from a shower to generate energy.

hai

This energy powers hai's customizable LED light indicators, water tracking capabilities, Bluetooth connection to hai's companion app, and over the air update technology for ongoing feature additions. This means hai showers will continue to get smarter and work harder with hardware and software updates overtime.

Investors include Will Smith's Dreamers VC, A-Rod Corp, The Najafi Companies (owners of the Phoenix Suns and McLaren F1), Amity Supply (Jesse Derris), Social media stars Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck's Animal Capital (Marshall Sandman), former board member and early investor in Peloton, Howard Draft & Local Globe.

Developed by Caravan, a studio that produces consumer tech brands and companies in partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), hai will use the funds to expand its retail footprint nationwide and enable it to accelerate growth across new product lines such as infusions (infusing aromatherapy, hair and skin treatments directly into the water stream) and filtration, both of which can be added onto the existing shower system. In addition, the capital will be used for technological development including sensors, energy generation and new spray technology.

"hai comes from the word hiatus (yes - we know that isn't how it is spelled) - which is how we view the shower and the time spent within it. We look at hai as your own personal reset button," said Leah Stigile, co-founder & CEO. "We spend around 90,000 minutes of our lives in the shower, that's too much time to just settle for a mediocre experience that wastes water."

Version 1 product features include:

Spray Tech - Proprietary, easy to adjust spray technology including setting adjustments with a slider so consumers can seamlessly find their perfect flow from a steady stream to a complete spa mist. Specially designed faceplates for more coverage than the average showerhead

Shower Powered Tech - Embedded turbine that uses the water in the shower to create energy that powers the in-shower LED notifications and Bluetooth that links to a partner app

Partner App - Water and carbon measurement, tracking over time against national averages and personal goals, community content and gamification

Custom LEDs - Custom LED alerts that notify users when the water's warm and ready and when the set water target limit has been reached

Design - High quality stainless steel casing that is more durable and better for the environment than chrome plating along with an array of colors to choose from

No Brainer Self-Install - Fully guided, proprietary, self-installation. Universally compatible with standard shower arms & no additional tools or plumbers need

"We fell in love with the idea of hai when we looked at the data. Showers are a massive category representing one of the most important self care rituals in the home. We felt we could build the hero product of the space by catering to customer's needs to uplevel their current experience while honouring their commitment to the planet," said Leonard Brody, co-founder of Caravan and co-founder of hai. "The technology roadmap for hai is industry defining and will completely change the way we view self-care in the home."

"We invested in hai because they have created an innovative, high quality showerhead that meets consumer demand for sustainable home products," said Phillip Sarofim, founder of Trousdale Ventures. "We believe that hai delivers the best shower experience as consumers continue to shift toward personalized and environmentally conscious products."

"Innovative design is at the heart of the hai experience," said Alice Ann Wilson, Head of CAA Brand Studio, Creative Artists Agency's in-house multidisciplinary design and branding group. "Hai is a market-making concept in the self-care and home space, designed to elevate the shower from routine to ritual with smart innovations that help consumers upgrade their self-care experience, while also owning their eco impact. We call it the 'empowered shower.'

hai offsets its own carbon footprint by giving users the tools to reduce water & energy waste. In addition, hai streamlines packaging to use post consumer, reusable materials that are also recyclable. Available WaterSense-certified 1.8 gal/min low-flow model or standard 2.5 gal/min model, hai is available at www.gethai.com and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

About hai

hai is on a mission to turn on the self-care revolution for a new generation. The smart in-home spa system transforms any shower into a self-care ritual experience while also empowering consumers to own and understand their environmental impact. Learn more at gethai.com.

About Caravan

The Caravan team are makers of bespoke consumer brands and companies, backed by data and co-founded with people of influence. Founded in Vancouver, BC Canada and Los Angeles, CA, Caravan identifies white spaces in popular culture and entertainment trends to ideate, co-found, and develop transformative direct-to-consumer products, technology and companies for highly engaged pop culture audiences in partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). For more information, please visit: http://hellocaravan.com

