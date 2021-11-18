Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Technology Wins Informa Tech Automotive Award 2021 for ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announces that their 4D Imaging Radar Technology wins the Informa Tech Automotive Awards for ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards, celebrates the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. The companies were selected based on a rigorous criteria set forth by a judging panel, supported by the WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams.

The basis of the award is that Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Technology is revolutionizing automotive sensing with an affordable, ultra-high resolution sensor that delivers top performance in all environment, weather and lighting conditions, providing an unmatched level of safety to the market. Arbe's technology has transformed radar as a sensor by infusing it with capabilities that were previously not compatible with radar and associated with more costly sensors. It is the first radar that can truly enrich perception algorithms, making sure they operate in all corner cases and environments, which is necessary to achieve the Vision Zero mission of safety.

"We are excited to be honored by Informa and to be distinguished from a group of companies that represent excellence in automotive technology," says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer of Arbe. "Our 4D Imaging Radar Technology has been breaking the boundaries of what radar can do, reinventing the sensor by infusing it with ultra-high resolution, and perception capabilities."

For more information about the awards, please visit: https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/ Information on or which can be derived from this website or any other website is not a part of this press release.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

