Virtana Survey: 70% of Cloud Decision Makers Identify Silos as Impediment to Digital Transformation Lack of Executive and Cross-Functional Collaboration Creates Inefficiencies for Hybrid Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Virtana reveals that 70% of cloud decision makers view silos across teams as a hindrance to IT's ability to maximize business value. The research shows that a lack of executive involvement in cloud efforts, along with cross-functional stakeholder participation, correlates with escalating challenges for enterprises.

Notably, only 26% of cloud decision makers claim C-suite executives are actively involved in their organizations' hybrid cloud efforts. This is a key finding of a survey of 350 IT/cloud decision makers in the United States and the United Kingdom commissioned by Virtana and fielded by Arlington Research.

Charles Araujo, Principal Analyst of Intellyx commented, "There is a definitive competitive chasm developing within traditional enterprises between those that see the cloud as merely a part of the IT infrastructure, and those that see it as a strategic business enabler. Those that see it as the latter are investing both resources and executive engagement in leveraging the cloud to drive competitive advantage, and have recognized that doing so requires managing it from a business as well as technical perspective to deliver transformative business results."

Organizations that reported a lack of cross-functional cloud stakeholders are less likely than the overall respondent pool to have what they need in terms of cloud management tools and optimization capabilities. In particular, only 16% reported having billing visibility tools (compared to 40% of the overall respondent pool), 30% have usage dashboards (compared to 44%), and 38% have capacity/usage planning tools (compared to 53%). (Figure 4)

Organizations where IT is the exclusive cloud stakeholder are also more likely than the overall respondent pool to report a variety of cloud visibility and management challenges. In particular, there is a double-digit difference in the number of respondents who reported the following:

85% agree or strongly agree that limited visibility across their hybrid cloud environment creates inefficiencies and wastes time (vs. 71% of the total respondent pool)

79% agree or strongly agree their team works in silos (vs. 67%)

78% agree or strongly agree that it's hard to understand whether they are delivering the service levels required for business success (vs. 66%)

75% agree or strongly agree that it's difficult to identify the overall business impact of an issue (vs. 65%)

73% agree or strongly agree that they are unable to make data-driven IT investment decisions (vs. 63%)

Jon Cyr, VP of Product Management for Virtana, shared, "With growing cloud costs and the buzz around the cloud enabling digital transformation (not to mention the strategic importance of cloud), you would think execs would be all-in on breaking down siloed cloud procurement and management. This research shows that most organizations aren't there yet, but we expect this to change dramatically in the coming year. As organizations gain more insight into cloud costs and management, the C-suite is sure to take notice."

About the Survey

Arlington Research, commissioned by Virtana, surveyed 350 cloud decision makers with influence or purchase authority over on-premises, private, and/or public cloud infrastructures in US- and UK-based organizations with 250+ employees. Designed to better understand organizations' multi-cloud deployment experiences, the survey was conducted in April 2021.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

