SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IHC, NE, ABTX, and MDP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $57.00 per share in cash for each share of IHC common stock that they hold. If you own IHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ihc

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding NE share will be converted into the right to receive one share of Topco, a wholly owned subsidiary of NE. If you own NE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ne

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each ABTX share that they own, representing implied consideration of $42.40 based upon CBTX's November 16 , 2021 closing price of $29.89. If you own ABTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/abtx

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MDP's Local Media Group by Gray Television, Inc., pursuant to which MDP will separate its Local Media Group and National Media Group business segments into a new company, NMG SpinCo. MDP will distribute all outstanding shares of NMG SpinCo to MDP shareholders. Each MDP shareholder will also receive $16.99 in cash for each MDP share they own. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1

