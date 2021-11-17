Naturepedic Receives the Sustainable Furnishings Council's Green Ribbon Award

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading organic mattress manufacturer for babies, kids and adults, has been awarded the 2021 Green Ribbon Award by the Sustainable Furnishings Council for its Classic Organic Baby Crib Mattress.

Chosen for its design, sustainability, aesthetics and ingenuity, Naturepedic's Classic Organic crib mattress, along with its range of Breathe SafeTM organic crib mattresses, takes a safer, healthier approach to baby sleep safety.

"Unfortunately, not all crib mattresses are created equally. Many conventional crib mattresses are made with questionable chemicals and materials, including dangerous flame retardants and/or flame barriers, vinyl, phthalates, PFCs / PFAS, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, glues/adhesives, and more," explains Barry A. Cik, Board Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "At Naturepedic, we're proud to eliminate all questionable chemicals and materials in our crib mattresses, while never compromising on hygienic, breathable, physical, and allergenic safety."

The product is GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE certified, and includes organic cotton fabric and fill. As well, the Naturepedic Classic Organic crib mattress is uniquely crafted to provide long-lasting support with a solid, easy-to-clean design. Its firm, seamless wipe-clean surface is made from food-grade polyethylene from non-GMO sugarcane to provide the most nontoxic waterproofing on the market. Plus, it's available in a lightweight or innerspring design to suit all preferences.

"As a brand that began on a mission to invent safer, healthier crib mattresses, we are honored to be recognized by the Sustainable Furnishings Council for our commitment to creating innovative products that always put the health of our children, and our environment, first," adds Cik.

Learn more about Naturepedic's crib mattresses here: https://www.naturepedic.com/baby/mattresses

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations(https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

