Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Launches New Ecommerce Website for Ooh La Lemin Lemonade

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has recently launched a new ecommerce website for its Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand. Kona Gold Beverage acquired the Lemin Lemonade brand earlier this year and rebranded it to Ooh La Lemin, which has proven to be extremely successful for the brand, as sales have increased approximately 3-5 times in locations that carried the previous branded lemonades. Ooh La Lemin, which was previously only available in 24 pack cases online, is now available in 12 pack cases as well, for the first time.

Ooh La Lemin Lemonade is now available on one of the biggest ecommerce platforms for the first time, Amazon.com. Kona Gold has been very successful with its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks on the Amazon platform and anticipates Ooh La Lemin to follow suite. The Company is currently fulfilling Amazon orders from its own warehouses, but will be shipping product to Amazon in the coming weeks to convert orders to Amazon's FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon) service just as it does with it's Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks. Ooh La Lemin will also be available for purchase on Walmart.com in the coming weeks as well. The Company has already sold out of its original flavor, which is being produced this month to keep up with growing demand.

Kona Gold has recently hired an outside social media firm to spearhead its social media efforts for its Ooh La Lemin brand. Targeted ads have already begun on Facebook and Instagram, and soon to be on Tik Tok in markets where Ooh La Lemin has heavy distribution and chain store presence. Influencers on these social media platforms have been identified and the Company will be launching influencer campaigns in late December, and early January.

"We are excited to finally launch Ooh La Lemin's new ecommerce website and launching the product on Amazon along with ramping up social media and marketing efforts behind the brand," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Demand for Ooh La Lemin has been amazing as consumers are finding it to be the best tasting, low calorie lemonade on the market. We will be coming out with great social media content surrounding the brand and are excited to be working with our new social media company partner."Clark continued, "Once our rebranding efforts are completed with our Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks, which will be a 12-15 week process, similar social media and marketing efforts that we are putting towards Ooh La Lemin, our team will replicate with Kona Gold. Our Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks is the leader in the hemp beverage market, but we are ready to take it mainstream and our rebranding efforts will be geared toward that."For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com . Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com

