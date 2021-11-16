Broadway talent, dancers from world-renowned ballet companies, classical musicians from the Philharmonic, and wellness gurus are among some of the sought-after professionals performing and teaching at special events and experiences through this unique service.

Victoria Miningham Provides Event Hosts Exclusive Access to Top Entertainment with Victoria Opera House Broadway talent, dancers from world-renowned ballet companies, classical musicians from the Philharmonic, and wellness gurus are among some of the sought-after professionals performing and teaching at special events and experiences through this unique service.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and opera singer, Victoria Miningham, has created a better way to book entertainment for special events, weddings, and meetings. The millennial launched an online platform, just before the pandemic, to promote her one-of-a-kind events but needed to pivot her concept following the international Covid lockdown. "Many talented friends were out of work," she explained. Miningham continued, "We tried to host virtual events for a while and once we realized that smaller more intimate events were coming back I started becoming more of a high-end and mixed media entertainment liaison."

Victoria Miningham

Victoria Opera House has produced shows and staged entertainment for some of the most memorable experiences in New York and Los Angeles. Some of the curated experiences include outdoor/rooftop yoga with live music, vintage typewriter poetry, wine and opera pairings with pianist, classic movie mashups, I Love NY street art with an interactive marching band, flower crown workshops to the sounds of ancient instruments, African rhythm tribal dancers, custom ballet choreography, dance classes with Broadway stars, and live jazz music featuring a-list musicians from popular Netflix shows. Events can also feature living statues.

Victoria is a former Ms. New York and Go Red Woman of Impact nominee from the American Heart Association. Being a leader in her community, she feels passionate about supporting equality and woman's empowerment. "My goal is to be a bridge between artists and the community and to empower and inspire women in the arts. I want to be a change-maker by breaking stereotypes and deconstructing misconceptions on women's roles in entertainment and as an artist. Victoria Opera House has given me a platform to provide a creative, multi-sensory journey through the arts, with the most diverse community of artists," said Miningham. She continued, "I want to open doors for other women". Victoria Opera House is looking to participate in the Women's Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai with performers from the USA.

Last month Victoria launched a blog to share her individual passion for events and entertainment and to share useful information and planning tips. To date, she's helped organize countless events for clients and has successfully produced dozens across Europe. "Victoria Opera House has always provided high-level artists and presents an exciting repertoire based on the venue," said Ji Young Lee, Music Director at New York University and Recital Coach at Manhattan School of Music. Victoria Opera House has regularly partnered with Lee to produce exclusive events at private members-only clubs in New York City.

Theodore Mason, past President and present Board Member of The New York Council Navy League said, "I most highly recommend Victoria Opera House based upon the use of service for multiple events we held at the New York Yacht Club, the NY Racquet Club, other venues, as well as the results admired at such places at the Greenwich Polo Club". Miningham launched Victoria Opera House in Vienna, Austria the summer of 2018. For more information please visit (www.voperahouse.com)

About Victoria Miningham

Soprano Victoria Miningham, Founder and Artistic Director of Victoria Opera House, made her operatic debut with The New York Grand Opera in the production of "La Boheme." The New York Times heralded her as a "Saucy, beaming Musetta." Victoria has performed in Opera Houses and Concert Halls worldwide as Violetta in "La Traviata," Mimi in "La Boheme," Gilda in "Rigoletto," Countessa in "Marriage of Figaro," and Fiordiligi in "Cosi fan tutte." Victoria believes in the universal principle that the arts enrich our lives and great art must be available to all. www.victoriaminingham.com

