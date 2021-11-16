Survey Says Americans Want Chicken on their Friendsgiving Plates

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please pass the…chicken! As Americans kick-off the holiday season, many are also gearing up for Friendsgiving – a moment to appreciate our friends that matter most. And this year, friends are choosing chicken as their Friendsgiving centerpiece.

Tyson® brand declares chicken the official bird of Friendsgiving

A recent survey of more than 1,000 people across America revealed 65% of people who celebrate Friendsgiving want chicken during the holidays and 77% want to create new traditions, which may include anything from who is at the table to decorations to games played. More than two thirds want nontraditional foods to be added to the spread, and the options are unlimited with chicken.

"As the busy holiday season begins, we want to help make Friendsgiving celebrations a time of connection, which is what our More to Love campaign is all about," said Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing with Tyson brand. "Chicken is the perfect centerpiece for Friendsgiving. It is delicious, easy to prepare, and can be used in a variety of different dishes which is what Friendsgiving is all about – enjoying the food you want with your chosen fr-amily."

This Friendsgiving, in honor of traditions made with our friends, Tyson® brand is launching a sweepstakes to give people more ways to spend time with their nearest and dearest friends. People can enter the #TysonFriendsgiving sweepstakes now through November 29, 2021 for a chance to win the ultimate Friendsgiving getaway to Austin, Texas. The winner and up to nine friends will receive roundtrip airfare, transportation, and $500 spending money to take the trip of a lifetime with their Friendsgiving crew. To enter, follow @TysonBrand on Instagram and share a photo of your Friendsgiving spread using the hashtags #TysonFriendsgiving and #Sweepstakes and tag @TysonBrand. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. (D.C), 18+. Ends 11/29/21. See the official rules here.

For more information, visit www.Tyson.com

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

*This survey was conducted using the field services of Engine Insights CARAVAN. Results are based on a sample of 1,010 adults. The online omnibus study is conducted among a demographically representative sample of U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live October 27 -28, 2021. Completed responses are weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race, and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older.

Tyson® Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tyson Brand)

