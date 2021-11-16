Stretch Zone Launches In Alaska With First Studio In Anchorage Anchorage studio marks Stretch Zone's 149th location in 2021, plans to grow to 250 locations by end of 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone – the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry – continues its rapid national growth with a new location in Anchorage, AK. The new Stretch Zone studio is owned by husband-and-wife duo Raymond and Suzanne Hickel, who have been involved in the health and wellness field since 1988.

Stretch Zone Anchorage studio owners Ray & Suzanne Hickel, together with CEO Tony Zaccario, at the grand opening celebration.

"Stretch Zone is the most inclusive health and wellness company supporting individuals from all walks of life – from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers who are prevalent in Alaska to individuals managing disabilities or aches and pains, and everyone in between," says Suzanne Hickel, who also owns a homecare company with husband Ray. "We take great pride in working with a company that focuses on long-term wellness, embraces diversity, and is committed to our community."

The newest studio for Stretch Zone marks an important entry into an untapped market for the company, following the successful grand openings in recent markets that include Chesterfield, MO; Gainesville, FL; New Orleans, LA; and Zionsville, IN. In addition to nationwide expansion, Stretch Zone recently announced NFL legend Drew Brees as Brand Ambassador and member of Board of Directors.

"As we continue to elevate Stretch Zone, Anchorage allows us the opportunity to engage new clientele with our effective and easy-to-adopt concept," says Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "We look forward to servicing Anchorage and the surrounding areas, and couldn't have chosen more passionate owners than the Hickels to partner with for Stretch Zone's introduction into Alaska."

Stretch Zone, creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, has over 150 locations nationwide. In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, the company continues its rapid expansion and anticipates growing to 250 locations by the end of 2022.

A pioneer in the health and wellness industry, Stretch Zone uses a proprietary strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for optimal stretching. A truly unique experience, each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual regardless of age or athletic ability.

Stretch Zone Anchorage is located at 1320 Huffman Park Drive, Suite 140, Anchorage, AK 99515. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone studios are following local guidelines and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information about Stretch Zone, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 by health and wellness veteran Jorden Gold, whose grandfather had suffered from loss of function and mobility as a result of diabetes. Thus, Stretch Zone was born, pioneering the practitioner-assisted stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve community health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many clients seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone studios offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone, which was recognized by Franchise Business Review and Franchising.com as a Top Multi-Unit Franchisee in 2021, continues to be the largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

