HotSpot Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of first-in-class allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced that company leadership will deliver a corporate overview at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually November 29-December 2, 2021. Jonathan Montagu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, November 29. The presentations will be available to be viewed by all attendees November 22- December 2.

About HotSpot Therapeutics

HotSpot Therapeutics is targeting naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots" that are decisive in the control of cellular protein function. Largely unexploited by industry, these pockets are highly attractive for drug discovery and enable the systematic design of highly potent and selective small molecules that exhibit novel pharmacology. The company's Smart Allostery™ technology platform utilizes AI-driven data mining of large and highly diverse data sets to identify pockets that matter on proteins, integrated with a tailored pharmacology toolkit and bespoke chemistry to rapidly deliver superior hotspot targeted small molecules. The company has successfully exploited natural hotspots across multiple classes, including E3 ligases, kinases, and transcription factors. HotSpot has established a product pipeline of first-in-class small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, each enabled by precision and patient-targeted clinical design. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

