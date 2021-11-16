Educators and Manufacturers Get Hands-On with Innovative Training Technology at NJMEP's National Apprenticeship Week Event

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18th, NJMEP's Pro-Action Education Network™ is bringing together academia, manufacturing business leaders, local legislators, and state decision-makers for an invitation only event at NJMEP's South Jersey-based Training Center. Located in Bellmawr, New Jersey, industry leaders, educators, and representatives from the state will be visiting throughout the day to experience the latest in manufacturing training technology. Live hands-on demonstrations of Miller Augmented Arc Welding simulators and HAAS PLC Desktop CNC Mills are being held each hour in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW). NJMEP is doing its part to engage the local community by inviting them to experience the most innovative training equipment in action to inspire the next generation to explore Pre-Apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship as a career path while showcasing the effectiveness of modern training solutions.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week with each of the specific groups that play a direct role in bridging the skills gap. This incredible new technology allows NJMEP to deliver safe, customized, and effective training while eliminating wasted money in scrap. It takes all three groups; education, industry, and the state to understand the value of manufacturing as a career path. Without inspiring the next generation of manufacturing professionals, our industry will continue to wither away. Hundreds of thousands of young adults will go without these highly competitive and often life-long career opportunities," said Torsten Schimanski, Director Workforce Development & Training.

F. Christian Mdeway, Pro-Action Education Network™ explained, "This technology, the Augmented Reality Arc Welding simulator and HAAS PLC Desktop CNC Mill are two examples of how students, job seekers, current employees can get trained safely, efficiently, and in a cost-effective manner so small-midsized manufacturers can cultivate their own local workforce. For employers, Apprenticeship is a customizable way to upskill new hires. For job seekers, apprenticeship leads to an effective on-ramp to an amazing career,".

Mdeway continued, "National Apprenticeship Week is the perfect time to remember the real value of Registered Apprenticeships. It is an incredibly valuable tool to develop a highly skilled and specialized workforce. The workforce gains by having an on-ramp toward financial stability while still allowing for the option of further academic exploration. Employers cultivate committed, highly trained, employees! Everyone wins. We're excited to share this experience with New Jersey,".

2021 is the 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) and will take place between November 15 – 21. This is a national celebration where the key members of the community come together to explore the value of Registered Apprenticeship. These programs strengthen local economies, help build a better state, and strengthen our nation. All over the country businesses, educators, and organizations of all kinds are taking the week to recognize modern manufacturing as a fruitful and prosperous career path.

Participation in National Apprenticeship Week each year is essential for NJMEP to help raise awareness about the Registered Apprenticeship programs currently available in New Jersey. It is vital to showcase the value of alternative career paths and the variety of work available in the manufacturing industry. NAW provides the perfect opportunity to unite education, industry, government, and families to understand what Registered Apprenticeship programs can really offer.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

