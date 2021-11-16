Black Men Xcel Summit Virtual Experience to Celebrate Black Male Excellence and Leadership, Featuring Attorney Ben Crump, Chance The Rapper, and Charlamagne Tha God, Nov. 17-18 BLACK ENTERPRISE's Annual Leadership Development Event for Black Men to Explore Topics Including Pursuing

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its 5th annual Black Men XCEL Summit, Nov. 17 and 18, as a virtual conference experience for the second year, expanding its reach and impact as the premier national event dedicated to celebrating and advancing the excellence and leadership of Black men. In partnership with Host Sponsor, FedEx, Black Men XCEL will feature live chats with speakers and experts, an interactive XCEL Sponsor Showcase, a live Mentor Mastermind Meetup, and more—maximizing real-time engagement, coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities for participants and attendees.

(PRNewsfoto/Earl G. Graves Publishing)

Black Men XCEL will take place on an engagement-driven, content-rich platform with sessions, workshops, and coaching designed to provide attendees with information and activities to train, equip, develop, and inspire leadership across a broad array of endeavors—from corporate America and wealth-building to opportunities in legalized cannabis and gaining access to the tech industry jobs pipeline. Participants will virtually connect with some of today's most successful business and executive influencers and gain direct access to major corporations eager to recruit ambitious men of color for opportunities in their organizations. The relevance and urgency of Black Men XCEL is heightened by the pledges made by many corporations to step up their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and address economic injustice and systemic racism.

Confirmed speakers for the virtual experience include: civil rights attorney BenCrump; Chancellor "Chance The Rapper" Bennett; Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey; FedEx SVP and Chief of Human Resources & Diversity, Shannon Brown; PayPal Director of Internal Audit, Stephen Caesar; BlackRock Managing Director and Head of Strategic Client Coverage Group, Douglass McNeely; Momentum Advisor Managing Partner/Chief Investment Officer Allan Boomer; Dell Technical Program Management VP, Robert Corion; Ally Corporate Diversity Officer, Reggie Willis, Former NBA All-Star and FISSL Founder Alan Houston; barrier-breaking former NCAA Men's Basketball Coach and Business Leader Wade Houston; The Executive Leadership Council President and CEO Michael Hyter; Smarthustle.com Founder Ramon Ray; Black News Channel Anchor Mike Hill; JPMorgan's East Division Managing Director for Wealth Management Barry Simmons; The Black Man Can Founder Brandon Frame; Activist, Author, Speaker L-Mani S. Viney; Amazon Director Public Policy, Brandon Webb; United Healthcare CEO Junior Harewood; Managing Director Accenture's North America Security Morgan Tucker CEO, How We See It and Celebrity Therapist Dr. Jeff Rocker; Mental Health Therapist, Life Coach Jay Barnett; Korn Ferry Senior Client Partner Global Human Resources Center of Excellence Ronald Porter; :Living Corporate CEO Zachary Nunn; Mission Fulfilled 2030 Cybersecurity Engineer Gerald Moore, Sr.; Ford Foundation Fellow Matthew Mitchell; The Smoker's Club Co-Founder Sean 'Smoke DZA' Pompey; WPMC & Scout Ventures Sean Ellis, FedEx VP Decision Science and Analytics Donald Comer,and Hurdle Founder and CEO Kevin Dedner.

Other sessions and highlights of Black Men XCEL:

Exclusive BMXCEL chats with attorney Ben Crump , Charlamagne Tha God, and Chance the Rapper

We've Got Next: Positioning Black Men for C-Suite Leadership in Corporate America

We've Got Your Back: Strategies, Tools, and Support Networks for Rising Stars

Green Enterprise: Wealth Creation in the Legal Cannabis Industry

Black Men In Tech: Discovering the Next Generation of Disruptors and Superstars

Operation Prosperity: Building Black Wealth & Financial Empowerment

Black Men's Mental Health: Our Guide to Healing and Wellness Today

….And More!

Black Men XCEL will leverage the most powerful brotherhood of leaders in the country. Attendees will be empowered, inspired, and equipped with the necessary tools to implement a strategy for personal and leadership excellence, beginning the moment the conference concludes.

"The Black Men XCEL Summit continues to be the undisputed, one-of-a-kind conference celebrating the best of who we are as Black men," says black enterprise President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "This year's conference, our second virtual execution of the event, is not just a celebration, but a rejection of any narrative that denies the truth of Black men's collective achievement, resolve, and resilience. It is especially important now, as we continue to navigate one of the most challenging periods of our history for our communities and our nation."

In addition to Host Sponsor FedEx, the 2021 Black Men XCEL Virtual Experience is supported by Amazon.com, BlackRock, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, Ally, Apple, AT&T, Consumer Energy, Dell, PayPal and UnitedHealth Group.

Black Men XCEL begins Wednesday, Nov. 17, and concludes Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx. Search #BMXCEL for additional updates and information about the Black Men XCEL Summit on social media.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 9 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE