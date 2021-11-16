Barclays and Priceline Introduce the Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card More points on everyday spend and Priceline purchases plus automatic VIP Gold Status turn ordinary trips into a big deal

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays and Priceline today announced the new Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card program, which provides cardmembers automatic Priceline VIP Gold Status and more ways to earn points to get closer to the next extraordinary trip, all with no annual fee. Cardmembers earn 5X points for every $1 spent on Priceline bookings; 2X points on gas and restaurant purchases including delivery services; and 1X points on all other purchases. New cardmembers also earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days when applying through pricelinevisa.com .

Barclays and Priceline introduce the new Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card. (Priceline Negotiator William Shatner card design.)

Priceline's mission is to be the best travel dealmaker in the world. The reimagined Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card makes getting great deals even easier by rewarding cardmembers for anything they book on Priceline and with more points for everyday purchases.

Priceline VIP Rewards Visa cardmembers are also automatically granted Priceline VIP Gold Status, which includes exclusive hotel savings, add-on deals when booking through Priceline, rental car discounts and more. Cardmembers can also redeem points for statement credits to use toward card purchases or select a variety of gift cards or merchandise.

"Priceline continues to prove it's possible to get more – more travel deals, more rewards, more benefits – out of everything you do with the new Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card," said Denise Bialek, Senior Director of Ancillary Products, Priceline. "We're giving our customers something that few travel cards can deliver – rewards on anything you book on Priceline, even Pay Later rates when the hotel or rental car supplier are paid directly. That, along with automatic VIP Gold Status, makes it easy for deal-seekers to get to their next trip faster."

Cardmembers have the choice of two card designs: a Priceline-branded card or a version that features the iconic Priceline Negotiator William Shatner.

The Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card has no annual fee and includes the following benefits:

Earn 10,000 bonus points , enough for a $100 statement credit, when spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days after account opening through pricelinevisa.com or Priceline.com

Earn 5X points for every $1 spent on Priceline bookings and cruises

Earn 2X points on gas and restaurant purchases including delivery services

Earn 1X points on all other purchases

Receive Priceline VIP Gold Status unlocking access to even bigger deals; plus, never lose VIP Gold Status as long as you're a cardmember

Receive up to $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit each anniversary year when spending $10,000 on purchases

No foreign transaction fees on international purchases

$0 Fraud Liability protection means cardmembers are not responsible for charges they did not authorize

Free online access to FICO® Credit Score lets cardmembers keep an eye on their credit score and get email alerts when their score has changed

No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire as long as your account is in good standing

"Barclays has proudly partnered with Priceline for many years to make travel more rewarding for our cardmembers," said Nichelle Evans, Managing Director, Travel and Affinity Partnerships, Barclays. "With travel picking back up and consumers eager for new adventures, the new Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card helps them experience the moments that matter on land, air and sea, by turning everyday purchases into extraordinary opportunities."

To apply or learn more about the Priceline VIP Rewards Visa Card, visit pricelinevisa.com .

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com .

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com .

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

