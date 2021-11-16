Akasa Air Orders 72 Fuel-Efficient 737 MAX Airplanes to Launch Service in Fast-Growing Indian Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, today announced the new Indian carrier has ordered (72) 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet. Valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices, the order is a key endorsement of the 737 family's capability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market.

Praveen Iyer, chief commercial officer, Akasa Air; James McBride, Boeing sales director; John Bruns, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales & Marketing, India & Southeast Asia; Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president, Commercial Sales & Marketing; Aditya Ghosh, co-founder, Akasa Air; Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Akasa Air, and Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive officer, after Akasa Air ordered (72) 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet. (Boeing Photo)

At the 2021 Dubai Airshow, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said, "We are delighted to partner with Boeing for our first airplane order and thank them for their trust and confidence in Akasa Air's business plan and leadership team. We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies."

Dube added, "India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with an unparalleled potential. We are already witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, and we see decades of growth ahead of us. Akasa Air's core purpose is to help power India's growth engine and democratize air travel by creating an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds."

Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market.

"We are honored that Akasa Air, an innovative airline focused on customer experience and environmental sustainability, has placed its trust in the 737 family to drive affordable passenger service in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation regions," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. "The 737 MAX, with its optimized performance, flexibility and capability, is the perfect airplane to establish Akasa Air in the Indian market and ensure it effectively grows its network."

The 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14% compared to airplanes it replaces. India's growing economy and expanding middle class will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for more than 2,200 new airplanes in South Asia valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecast.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air will be the most dependable airline in India, offering efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa Air's empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and a tech-led approach will make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 and use its new fleet of 737s to meet the growing demand across India.

Boeing in India

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing's advanced aircraft and services play an important role in mission-readiness for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Boeing is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies and is committed to creating sustainable value in the Indian aerospace sector – developing local suppliers, and shaping academic and research collaborations with Indian institutions. Boeing has strengthened its supply chain with more than 275 partners in India and a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. Annual sourcing from India stands at approximately $1 billion. Boeing currently employs 3,000 people in India, and more than 7,000 people work with its supply chain partners. Boeing's employee efforts and India country-wide engagement serves communities and citizenship programs to inspire change and make an impact on more than 300,000 lives. Learn more at www.boeing.co.in

Contact

Zoe Leong

Boeing Communications

M: +65 9658 3630

zoe.leong@boeing.com

Swetha Mahesh

Boeing India Communications

M: +91 78381 68402

swetha.mahesh@boeing.com

Akasa Air Corporate Communications

media@akasaair.com

Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Akasa Air, and Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive officer, after Akasa Air ordered (72) 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing