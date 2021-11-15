Yext Expands Public Sector Efforts with New AI Search Solutions and Team Hires

Building off of its successful work with the World Health Organization and State of New Jersey, the company is continuing to invest in helping public and government agencies with their digital modernization.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced a suite of AI search solutions designed to help government agencies modernize and streamline digital experiences across channels.

Recent mandates like the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) have required government agencies to improve the customer experience on their websites. A recent Yext study* about consumers' interactions with government agencies online supports the case for these investments: when a government agency provides an excellent overall experience on their website, constituents are more likely to seek official information or advice from that agency in the future (54%), speak well of the agency (42%), and comply with the agency's directives (36%).

"The signing of the 21st Century IDEA put the public sector's need for improved digital experiences into full view," said Laurie "LC" Cook, Vice President of Public Sector at Yext. "Now more than ever, government agencies are looking for technology that will quickly and easily set them up to serve constituents more effectively online. Our growing team is so excited to show them the potential they can unlock with Yext's powerful Public Sector AI search solution set, a one-stop shop for all of their CX needs."

Yext's public sector solutions incorporate the same powerful Answers AI search technology in the COVID-19 info hubs that the company implemented for the World Health Organization (WHO) , U.S. State Department , and the States of New Jersey and Alabama earlier in the pandemic. The solution set includes:

Self-Service Portal: Overwhelmingly, when people have questions or customer service issues related to a civil or government topic, they prefer to find information on their own (78%)* — and with Yext's Support Answers self-service portal, they can. This AI-powered control center supports a one-click experience that allows constituents to self-serve with direct answers to their customer service questions.

Site Search: If people fail to find information on their own when searching on a government agency's website, they typically choose another more labor- or cost-intensive channel (48%),* like calling or emailing the agency's customer service department. Agencies can bypass unnecessary support costs and empower constituents to find the information they're looking for on their website with Yext's Marketing Answers site search solution, which applies the most advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand and answer questions with an agency's own FAQs, guides, videos, ebooks, and more.

Reputation Management: Constituent reviews are one the best benchmarks for government agencies to gauge progress for improving their digital customer experience. With Yext's reputation management solution, agencies can optimize their online reputation by monitoring, responding, and generating reviews across platforms from one centralized location.

SEO: A majority of people (57%)* prefer search engines like Google or Bing when searching for information to help them understand or resolve civil- or government-related issues, which makes it that much more critical for government agencies to make sure their information is appearing on third-party sites (and accurately so). Yext's SEO-optimized FAQ pages are designed to surface in search results, enabling agencies to extend their customer experience and answer constituent questions before they even reach their website.

While expanding its public sector product offering, Yext has also been building out its public sector sales organization under Laurie "LC" Cook, the company's Vice President of Public Sector. Cook's team now includes the following new hires:

Geoffrey Glaser as Senior Director of Federal, State & Local Government and Education (SLED), and Healthcare

Vernon Aldershoff as Senior Director of Public Sector Sales

Christina Day as Director of Public Sector Sales

David Hernandez as Director of Federal Sales

Click here to learn more about Yext's AI-powered public sector solutions.

*Yext study: Yext surveyed 1,000+ consumers across all genders and ages (18+) in the United States.

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

