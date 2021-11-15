Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 12% to $6.4 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher revenue from Commercial and Government services.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 remained flat at $12.2 million compared to the same quarter a year-ago, primarily as a result of increased consulting and recruiting costs, offset by severance costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020 related to organizational changes we made in July 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5% to $8.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue.

Other income, net for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan during the third quarter.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million or $(0.17) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.4 million or $(0.68) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago. Excluding the $5.1 million gain noted above, net loss was $8.0 million or $(0.48) per diluted share.

At September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $52.5 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Month Information



Nine Month Information





September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:































Service

$ 3,932



$ 3,352



$ 11,507



$ 10,982

Subscription



2,485





2,399





7,888





7,455

Total revenue



6,417





5,751





19,395





18,437

Cost of revenue:































Service



1,630





1,406





4,715





4,691

Subscription



567





522





1,892





1,548

Total cost of revenue



2,197





1,928





6,607





6,239

Gross profit:































Service



2,302





1,946





6,792





6,291

Subscription



1,918





1,877





5,996





5,907

Total gross profit



4,220





3,823





12,788





12,198

Gross profit margin:































Service



59 %



58 %



59 %



57 % Subscription



77 %



78 %



76 %



79 % Total gross profit margin



66 %



66 %



66 %



66 %

































Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



4,647





4,538





15,865





14,417

Research, development and engineering



4,586





4,662





12,930





13,303

General and administrative



2,943





3,009





15,611





9,457

Total operating expenses



12,176





12,209





44,406





37,177



































Operating loss



(7,956)





(8,386)





(31,618)





(24,979)



































Other income:































Gain on extinguishment of note payable



5,094





—





5,094





—

Other income (loss)



(2)





36





26





257

Other income, net



5,092





36





5,120





257



































Loss before income taxes



(2,864)





(8,350)





(26,498)





(24,722)



































Benefit (provision) for income taxes



(7)





(2)





(17)





1

Net loss

$ (2,871)



$ (8,352)



$ (26,515)



$ (24,721)



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Loss per common share - basic

$ (0.17)



$ (0.68)



$ (1.61)



$ (2.04)

Loss per common share - diluted

$ (0.17)



$ (0.68)



$ (1.61)



$ (2.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



16,520





12,241





16,428





12,129

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



16,520





12,241





16,428





12,129



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$ 25,155



$ 19,696

Marketable securities (1)



19,037





58,032

Trade accounts receivable, net



4,110





3,907

Other current assets



2,550





2,197

Total current assets



50,852





83,832

Marketable securities (1)



8,298





—

Property and equipment, net



2,962





3,272

Intangibles, net



6,614





6,612

Goodwill



1,114





1,114

Other assets



2,112





2,198

Total assets

$ 71,952



$ 97,028



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 4,236



$ 2,827

Deferred revenue



2,146





3,002

Note payable, current



—





3,947

Total current liabilities



6,382





9,776

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



2,685





2,295

Note payable, long-term



—





1,118

Total liabilities



9,067





13,189



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock



50





50

Common stock



17





17

Additional paid-in capital



260,585





255,024

Accumulated deficit



(197,767)





(171,252)

Total shareholders' equity



62,885





83,839



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 71,952



$ 97,028





































(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $52,490 and $77,728 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Month Information





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (26,515)



$ (24,721)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment



1,051





1,112

Amortization and write-off of intangibles



525





612

Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases



364





352

Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities



605





(39)

Gain on extinguishment of note payable



(5,032)





—

Stock-based compensation



10,348





7,149

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(427)





999

Other current assets



(353)





60

Other assets



(54)





(45)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,630





146

Deferred revenue



(847)





(1,092)

Lease liability and other long-term liabilities



242





236

Net cash used in operating activities



(18,463)





(15,231)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(797)





(694)

Capitalized patent costs



(475)





(478)

Maturities of marketable securities



72,141





30,598

Purchases of marketable securities



(42,049)





(22,149)

Net cash provided by investing activities



28,820





7,277



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



—





38,603

Proceeds from note payable



—





5,032

Exercise of stock options



—





135

Purchase of common stock



(4,898)





(1,568)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(4,898)





42,202



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)

$ 5,459



$ 34,248





































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period



77,728





36,817

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period



52,490





62,655

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ (25,238)



$ 25,838



