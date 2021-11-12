LG Announces Limited-time Promotions Featuring Personal LG Audio Products With Select TV And Audio Purchases

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LG Electronics USA announces two limited-time promotional bundles just in time for the holiday season. The first offers consumers a complimentary pair of LG TONE Free™ true wireless earbuds (model FP5, SRP $129) with the purchase of an eligible LG Smart TV1, including the LG OLED A1 series and select UHD TVs. The second offers a free pair of LG TONE Free™ wireless earbuds (model FN5W, SRP $129) or an LG XBOOM Go PL5 speaker (SRP $99) with a qualifying audio purchase2 including the LG XBOOM 360 Speaker (RP4) and Éclair (QP5) Soundbar. These promotions are valid at LG-authorized retailers and at LG.com now through December 5, 2021.

LG TONE Free™ true wireless earbuds deliver clear and spatial audio with sound designed by Meridian that allow consumers to immerse themselves in sound. The wireless earbuds additionally boast a sleek, comfortable design for all day use and feature a fast wireless charging case that provides an hour of playtime with just a five-minute charge.

The LG XBOOM Go PL5 is the perfect solution for premium on-the-go wherever you go. The lightweight, water-resistant speaker offers up to 18 hours of battery life and LED lights that pulse in sync with your music. Control the speaker from the convenient LG XBOOM Bluetooth app where you can manage the audio connection, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer and more. The speaker also seamlessly connects to compatible LG TVs to add rear stereo or surround sound to all your favorite sports, movies and shows.

For more information on all LG holiday promotions, including those for TVs, and for a full list of qualifying purchases and terms and conditions, visit www.lg.com/us/headphones.

1 65UP8000PUR, 43UP8000PUR, 75UP7070PUD, 70UP7070PUE, 55UN6955ZUF, OLED77A1PUA, OLED77A1AUA, OLED48A1PUA, OLED48A1AUA

2 SN11RG, SP11RA, SN10YG, GX, SP9YA, SP8YA, SNC75A, SPD75A, QP5, QP5W, SP7Y, SP7DY, SN6Y, GP9, CK99, RN9, RK7, RP4, RP4G, RP4B

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

