Tecan Selects Forsta to Advance Its Voice of the Customer Program

NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, today announced it has been selected for a Voice of the Customer (VoC) program by Tecan, the leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. Forsta will support Tecan with a customer experience (CX) insights program.

"At Tecan, our mission is to exceed our customers' expectations and deliver the highest customer satisfaction and retention in our industry, which is why choosing the right customer insights partner is so important to our business," said Krishna Ranchhoddas, Commercial Excellence Continuous Improvement Lead, Tecan. "Forsta gives us the industry-leading technology and expert CX consulting we need to elevate our Voice of the Customer program and reach our ambitious goals."

Tecan will leverage Forsta's leading technology platform to consolidate research and feedback data with an easy-to-use solution to gather key insights quickly and efficiently for smarter decisions. While the platform will enable seamless, end-to-end management for Tecan's Voice of the Customer and market research activity, a team of dedicated CX consultants will provide expert guidance to optimize the program on an ongoing basis.

"Tecan and Forsta share a philosophy of supporting our respective customers in pursuit of their goals," said Giles Whiting, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, VoC and VoE, at Forsta. "Together, we will help shape the future of optimal customer experience in the life sciences industry."

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including its award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

