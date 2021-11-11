Savvas Learning Company Named a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2021 Award

NORTHBROOK, ILL., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that it has been recognized as a top workplace in Chicago. Savvas was named to the 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces listing, which is published in the Chicago Tribune and produced in partnership with Energage, an employee engagement technology company.

In addition to producing Top Workplaces, the premier employee recognition program that showcases the best places to work in 60 major U.S. markets, Energage also recognizes companies for aspects of their culture that are critical to an organization's success. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage's anonymous, third-party engagement survey.

This year, Savvas also received from Energage a national Top Manager Culture Award, as well as the first-ever national Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award, which honors outstanding woman-led businesses for their commitment to a people-first culture.

Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas has also been named a 2021 New Jersey Top Workplace and a 2021 Arizona Top Workplace.

"At Savvas, we recognize that our employees' passions, talents, and ideas are our most valuable assets, and everyone is integral to building a strong brand and company culture. To be named a Top Workplace is especially gratifying because these honors reflect our employees' own voices," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are driven by a shared purpose of providing innovative, high-quality learning solutions that empower educators and help students realize their full potential."

The Chicago Tribune's 12th annual Top Workplaces program showcases 200 of the most dynamic local companies in the Chicagoland business community and publicly recognizes them for their strong workplace environments and commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

Companies that earn Top Workplaces recognition stand out from the competition because they are intentional about prioritizing their people and culture, and in turn, attract and retain great talent, remarked Energage President Dan Kessler.

"These companies focus on building and maintaining a culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled," he said. "That is why being a Top Workplace matters."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

