Rittal's New Perforex MT 2201 Automated Milling Terminal Provides Accelerated Throughput Times for Enclosure Modifications

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces the new Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal that enables accelerated throughput for enclosure modifications.

Rittal’s Perforex MT 2201 automated milling terminal features ergonomic enhancements to upgrade the operators experience and functionality of the machine.Image may be reproduced. Please name Rittal North America as the source.

Reducing labor cost and improving delivery times for panel building and control manufacturing is key for integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Using Rittal Automation System's Perforex MT 2201, they can increase efficiency up to 85% compared to manual enclosure modification while reducing labor needs and turnaround time with the needed repeatable accuracy and reliability.

Accelerate your throughput times in mechanical processing of varying sized enclosures with drilling, tapping, and milling completely automated in a single cycle. Easily create holes, threads, and cutouts across enclosure surfaces and material types including painted steel and stainless-steel sheet and aluminum, copper, and fiberglass.

Customer feedback drove the many ergonomic enhancements to the Perforex MT 2201 model to upgrade the operators experience as well as the functionality of the machine, including:

Floor sealing around machine for easy cleaning

Improved vacuum hose design and added chip-breaking cycle to reduce clogging and downtime

Ergonomic pendant arm option and pneumatic clamp actuation

Improved plexiglass safety barrier

Optical automatic tool and broken bit measurement

Larger 24" HMI display size

For more information on Rittal Automation Systems, visit www.rittal.us/ras or contact us via email at rittal@rittal.us.

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. For more information, visit www.rittal.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Jozwik

Senior Marketing Manager

jozwik.j@rittal.us

