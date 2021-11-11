National Spine Health Foundation Names 2021 Innovator of the Year Medtronic Vice President and General Manager of Enabling Technologies Linnea Burman Awarded for Advancements in Surgical Technology

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) has named Medtronic Vice President and General Manager of Enabling Technologies Linnea Burman their 2021 Innovator of the Year. The Innovator of the Year Award is given annually to recognize excellence in advancing spinal health care and improving lives. This year's award was presented to Burman during the 4th Annual We've Got Your Back Gala at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia.

National Spine Health Foundation (spinehealth.org) is a non-profit, patient-focused 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving spinal health care through research, education, patient advocacy and community. We are dedicated to proving what works, driving innovation, and supporting patients on their journey to spinal health. Our educational resources and research studies empower patients with knowledge and hope. (PRNewsfoto/National Spine Health Foundation)

"When it comes to driving innovation, Linnea Burman is exemplary," said Dr. Rita Roy, Chief Executive Officer, National Spine Health Foundation. "Under Linnea's leadership, Medtronic's Enabling Technologies is pioneering remarkable advancements in robotic assisted surgery – technology that makes spinal surgery more planned, precise and predictable to ensure improved patient outcomes. She is extremely deserving of the 2021 Innovator of the Year Award."

Burman leads Medtronic's Enabling Technologies department, focused on transforming the treatment of Cranial and Spinal disorders. She is celebrated for driving growth strategies and advancing Enabling Technologies' procedural solutions, which include robotics, navigation, intra-operative imaging, advanced energy devices, cerebral spinal fluid management and critical care.

With more than 100 million Americans suffering from neck or back pain each year, the NSHF is the only non-profit, patient-centric organization dedicated to making moves that keep Americans moving. With a focus on education, research, and advocacy, the NSHF works diligently to improve the state of spine health in America. The Innovator of the Year Award was established to honor individuals doing exceptional work that complements the foundation's mission.

