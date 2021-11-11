MRIGlobal Announces Award Of Prestigious R&D World Magazine 100 Awards As Top Innovations: MRIGlobal's Design Of Ballistic Gas Chromatograph Wins Award In Analytical Instrumentation Category

US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, managed by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, Gains Two R&D 100 AWARDS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal's design of Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC) was awarded an R&D100 Award for Innovation by R&D World Magazine.

MRIGlobal's BGC is an analytical instrument designed for use in process air, safety air, and chemical monitoring. It collects vapor air samples, desorbs the sample into a gas chromatography column to separate chemicals, detects the chemicals using a detector (e.g. Flame Photometric Detector), and reports results every thirty seconds. The BGC instrument utilizes dual collection, dual column, and dual detectors to allow the system to collect samples from one side of the instrument and analyze samples from the other side. This unique approach allows the 30 second sample analysis time to be achieved.

Additionally, R&D World Magazine presented the US Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) with two of its annual R&D 100 Awards for research innovations. MRIGlobal is one of the two entities in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, that manages and operates NREL.

The two winning NREL technologies include:

dGen is an open-source software that simulates customer adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) through 2050. Used by government and grid planning organizations to predict future energy systems at high spatial resolution and under diverse scenarios, dGen is an engine for equitably and cost-effectively integrating more DERs.

Wave Energy Converter Simulator (WEC-Sim) is the first open-source code allowing wave energy developers to simulate WEC dynamics and performance—dramatically reducing the uncertainty around how WECs will perform in real-world marine environments—which lowers costs and reduces R&D cycle time in this pivotal and growing field.

About R&D 100 Awards

Winners were presented with their honors at the Annual R&D Awards on October 19. https://www.rdworldonline.com/2021-rd-100-award-winners-announced-in-analytical-test-and-it-electrical-categories/

Given annually, the R&D 100 Awards honor the 100 most innovative technologies of the past year and are chosen by an independent panel of judges.

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license.

"This year exceeded all of our expectations, with more submissions coming in than in the previous few years. What's more, the quality of the entries was extremely high," Paul J. Heney, Vice President and Editorial Director for R&D World said.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for nearly six decades, with the celebration taking place during a virtually this year due to the pandemic.

