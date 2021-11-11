GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc. introduces National Check Your Wipers Day on Nov. 16, reminding drivers to regularly check their windshield wipers, to ensure optimal visibility in the event of inclement weather on the road.

MICHELIN® Introduces National Check Your Wipers Day

The registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Check Your Wipers Day to be observed on Nov. 16th, annually — just before one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

"The change of seasons and start of holiday travel is the perfect time for drivers to start thinking about the condition of their vehicle's wiper blades," said Tom Jupena, director of brand licensing for Michelin North America, Inc. "We are proud to declare an annual National Check Your Wipers Day to educate and remind drivers and their families to be prepared for weather on the road and be ready with optimal driving visibility."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 24% of accidents are weather-related. National Check Your Wipers Day will help ensure driving visibility by encouraging regular wiper inspection. Standard recommendations suggest that drivers change their wiper blades every six to 12 months, depending on the location of residence and how often the vehicle is driven.

"Having good wipers on your automobile is such an important thing, and that's why we're excited to work with Michelin to launch National Check Your Wipers Day," said Marlo Anderson, founder of National Day Calendar. "When it rains or snows, you have to deal with wipers that may not work as well as they should. We want people to Celebrate Every Day safely, so check the condition of your wipers today."

A survey by MICHELIN Wiper Blades found that 92% of drivers agree that poor wiper blades can affect their driving ability. However, 90% of drivers do not plan the time to check their wipers properly and more than 55% do not know how to check their wiper blades properly.

To celebrate National Check Your Wipers Day, drivers can enter for a chance to win a New York City experience and more than 25 additional prizes each week in November. They can also sign up for the MICHELIN Wiper Blades Text to Fit program, which helps people find the correct wipers for their vehicle and install them properly. Participants can submit entries at www.wipersday.com.

For more information on National Check Your Wipers Day, visit www.wipersday.com. For more information on MICHELIN Wiper Blades, visit https://us.michelin-lifestyle.com/en/promotions/wiper-blades.

About Michelin North America Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

(PRNewsfoto/Michelin North America, Inc.)

