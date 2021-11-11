Growth Investment Accelerates SPINS Innovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a growth investment earlier this year led by Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic, and Georgian, SPINS, a data and technology provider serving the Health and Wellness industry, has accelerated investment in innovation and added to its executive leadership team. The increased investment is delivering new capabilities for its industry-leading Product Intelligence, Retailer Intelligence, and brand innovation and market acceleration solutions. SPINS has also added key leaders to its leadership team -- Gotham Majumdar as Chief Product & Technology Officer, and Dan Buckstaff as Chief Marketing Officer.

For over twenty years, SPINS has been a passionate advocate for the Health and Wellness Products Industry. This mission has provided SPINS a deep understanding of the steady innovation that emerges from this Industry. To facilitate common understanding of new products, SPINS created its Product Intelligence solution which applies a combination of human knowledge and machine learning to categorize products using hundreds of attributes, many of which are unique. SPINS' Product Intelligence is used to help retailers inform consumers on their wellness journey, provide retailers with insights into which products to emphasize, and empower brands to create data-driven sell-stories, understand velocity, and innovate from the ingredient level up.

"SPINS has supported the ecosystem that innovates around the wellness journey by supporting our partners with access to market, benchmark, and product intelligence data. As the number of people pursuing wellness surges, we must continue to invest and transform our capabilities, including attracting top talent and building world-class infrastructure to ensure our industry has access to the information they need to flourish," said Tony Olson, CEO, SPINS. "If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it is the speed at which the industry and the world are changing. Investments in SPINS have allowed us to take innovation to the next level, helping us build products and services that anticipate and exceed our clients' and partners' needs, and positioning SPINS as an essential component of the success of the health and wellness industry for years to come."

As SPINS' senior Product and Technology leader, Gotham will draw from his experience developing and coordinating strategies that deliver sustainable growth. His ability to unify product development, engineering, and design talent to focus on scalable approaches, strategy, and platforms results in exceptional customer experiences. Gotham brings expertise in digital and technical applications that will help SPINS deliver the next generation of capabilities to fuel growth for the industry. Before joining SPINS, Gotham spent 15 years working for IBM where he held various positions including CTO for the CIO organization, technical executive with IBM Services, and his most recent role, as vice president and distinguished engineer leading the digital commerce, growth & partnership ecosystems engineering organization.

"It is not often that a person gets the opportunity to build the technology and products that will have a major, positive impact on the health and wellness of people across the country," said Gotham Majumdar, CPTO, SPINS. "SPINS has handed me a solid foundation and I expect to deliver best of breed products and tools quickly to enhance our client's and partner's experiences across the entire SPINS ecosystem."

Dan Buckstaff will be leading SPINS marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer where he will help participants across the wellness ecosystem in adopting SPINS solutions to facilitate a common understanding of products and data that fuel collaboration and accelerate innovation. Dan leverages the power of a fully integrated marketing team and organization-wide coordination to deliver a unified message to clients and strengthen SPINS' position in the market. Most recently, Dan was the CMO of LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform, and through his career has built data and technology businesses as an entrepreneur, helping transform them into enterprises that serve major industries.

"As I got to know the SPINS team and understand the strength of their commitment to supporting the wellness journey and saw the potential of the SPINS platform to inspire ongoing innovation, the decision to join was easy," said Dan Buckstaff, CMO, SPINS. "SPINS has a powerful vision for the future and is well-situated to build products that help its retailers, brands, and their supporting ecosystem innovate to serve their customers – I'm incredibly enthusiastic to help take SPINS' message into the market."

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, the wide adoption of SPINS' Product Intelligence has led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

