Suzanne Clark York Announced as Vice President of Communications of the Association of Dental Support Organizations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is pleased to announce that Suzanne (Suzie) Clark York has been named the new Vice President of Communications for ADSO. In her new role, Suzie will serve as a public advocate for DSOs and affiliated dental professionals. She will also lead communications to help ensure the public and other key stakeholders are aware of the benefits of the DSO model, as well as the critical role that dentistry plays in overall health.

"The ADSO plays a critical role in supporting DSOs through research, advocacy and education, so they can focus on what matters most: providing quality oral health care to their patients and enhancing access to dental care," said Suzie. "I'm honored to be part of the ADSO and am looking forward to helping patients, providers and policymakers understand the many advantages of the DSO model."

"We are thrilled to have Suzie as a member of our leadership team," says Executive Director Andrew Smith. "Her extensive background is exactly what we need to communicate the efforts of our membership, the association and the benefits of the DSO model."

Suzie brings over 20 years of communications and marketing experience to her new role, as she has developed campaigns across multiple industries and environments.

Prior to joining ADSO, Suzie worked as the Managing Director of Member Services, IT and Marketing at NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. She has also served in senior level positions at Community Health Network and General Motors.

Suzie attended the University of Michigan-Dearborn where she received a bachelor's degree in corporate communication and sociology. She received a master's degree in communications from Eastern Michigan University.

She begins her new role effective immediately.

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 80 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 160 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 48 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 11,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, and Japan.

