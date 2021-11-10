SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ("Allegiance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABTX) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with CBTX, Inc. ("CBTX") (NASDAQ: CBTX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each Allegiance share that they own, representing implied consideration of $43.49 based upon CBTX's November 9, 2021 closing price of $30.66. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Allegiance's board acted in the best interest of Allegiance's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Allegiance's stockholders.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Allegiance's board acted in the best interest of Allegiance's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Allegiance's stockholders.

