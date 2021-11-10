Realty ONE Group Highest Rated 100%-commission

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, was recently named the highest ranking 100%-commission real estate company in the Franchise Times Top 400 and made the largest leap - up 26 spots - of all real estate companies with global sales above $500 million.

Realty ONE Group continues its record-breaking growth according to the popular franchise ranking, logging 38.6% unit growth, far ahead of traditional real estate companies who reported single digit or even fractional percentage growth.

"Each ONE of these rankings tells the story of how we're opening doors for so many entrepreneurs and real estate professionals in a real, sustainable and impactful way," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

The Franchise Times Top 400, a ranking of the largest US-based franchise systems by systemwide sales including some of the biggest brands in the country, also features Realty ONE Group as ONE of the most affordable franchises to open at only $15k to $22k for an initial investment.

The company reported just in the third quarter of the year that it has already sold 71 new franchises, with overall sales volume up more than 60% year to date.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica.

