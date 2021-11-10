Kia Carnival MPV And K5 Sports Sedan Earn 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards - Kia Carnival MPV takes top spot as Best Minivan, lauded for its easy drivability, stylish exterior and unique seating configuration

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has earned double honors in the inaugural 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards. The awards recognized the Carnival MPV and K5 as the best in their respective categories, based on features, specifications and driving impressions.

"We are honored to receive two Newsweek Autos Awards for the Carnival MPV and K5, two of our newest vehicles representing Kia's forward-looking brand direction," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "To have two vehicles from very different segments win this award is a testament to the industry-leading quality, design and value inherent across the entire Kia lineup."

The Carnival MPV transcends a highly traditional segment, delivering a dynamic performance, heightened interior luxury and advanced safety features that draw the attention of both brand loyalists and those rediscovering everything Kia has to offer. Pushing the boundaries of the midsize sedan segment, the K5 turns heads with a bold, modernized design, a turbocharged lineup and next-level convenience features.

"The Kia Carnival MPV arrived in the market this year as a disruptor, pushing the limits of style and comfort," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor, Autos at Newsweek. "The K5 brings to the table a level of engagement and refinery generally reserved for higher priced cars. Those traits helped them take the crown in their respective categories."

Vehicles considered for the Newsweek Autos Awards were tested and ranked by Newsweek editors against competitors in their respective categories. Winners were selected by a combination of points – with 75 percent of the score considering features and specifications, and the other 25 percent based on drive impressions.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including the Telluride, Sorento and K5 proudly assembled in America.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

