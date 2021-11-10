Booster And Renewable Energy Group Enter Strategic Partnership To Offer Mobile Delivery Of Sustainable Fuels Renewable Energy Group Invests in Booster and Becomes an Exclusive Supplier of Renewable Fuels

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, the tech-enabled energy delivery service, and Renewable Energy Group (REG) (NASDAQ:REGI), a leading producer and provider of lower carbon fuels, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide mobile delivery of renewable diesel, biodiesel and blended fuels to fleets. The service started in California in August and has the potential to grow nationally.

Booster is the leading gas delivery company serving hundreds of locations including Fortune 500 campuses, office parks, university campuses, retail locations, and commercial fleets in California and Texas. Booster offers high-quality, competitively priced gasoline with same-day delivery with no fees or membership cost. (PRNewsfoto/Booster)

This new service will let fleets transition to much lower-emission fuels with no equipment or infrastructure costs.

The Booster / REG collaboration makes low-carbon fuels more accessible to clients, with convenient mobile fueling services provided by Booster. As businesses and fleets look for more sustainable solutions, REG's bio-based diesel is easy to adopt and immediately begins reducing fossil carbon emissions. Under the new partnership, REG UltraClean Blend™ and other renewable and biodiesel fuels will be delivered to customers via Booster's proprietary trucks, last-mile technology platform and certified drivers.

"This new service will let companies seamlessly transition their fleets to much lower-emission fuels with no equipment or infrastructure costs," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Our partnership with REG will provide fleet operators with an 'easy button' to solve their sustainability, energy reliability and operational efficiency needs. Combining Booster and REG capabilities also offers fleet managers the data and intelligence required to meet increasingly ambitious environmental standards and business optimization targets."

As part of the partnership, REG will be an exclusive supplier of bio-based diesel to Booster, and has become an investor in the company. Booster will also be an exclusive mobile fueler to REG and will partner with REG to explore expansion opportunities together.

"This collaboration is a perfect match for us, bringing together two innovative, sustainable solutions and building on our downstream strategy to reach customers and provide a first-class experience," said REG Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Bob Kenyon. "The energy transition is happening and this is the right place and right time for customers to adopt bio-based diesel and immediately reduce emissions in an easy and efficient manner. Our investment in Booster solidifies our commitment to enabling consumers with the ability to access clean fuel choices."

Enterprise Holdings is a customer of Booster, and the company's venture capital arm, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, is a Booster investor. In addition, the company's affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, partners with Booster to deliver fuel services to small-to-medium sized fleets.

"We applaud Booster and REG for expanding service to include diverse renewable products that help existing fleets reduce environmental impact and realize their sustainability goals. This innovation is an essential component to the important vehicle decisions fleet operators make," said Brice Adamson, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Fleet Management.

The REG / Booster collaboration will initially focus on servicing fleet customers in California, starting with the San Francisco Bay Area and Orange County, with additional markets to follow.

For more information about the service and partnership, visit the Booster and REG websites.

Press Kit Here

About Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group (REG) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and one of North America's largest producers of advanced biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel, delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future. For more information, visit regi.com.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-enabled mobile energy delivery company providing a more sustainable fueling experience to fleets and consumers. The company's proprietary mini-tankers deliver energy directly to fleet and consumer customers to help them save on costs and meet decarbonization goals. At the same time, Booster's data insights help fleet managers optimize their businesses. Booster has raised more than $108 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit boosterusa.com.

