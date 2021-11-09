YOOBIC Recognized in Leading Analyst's Report on Retail Associate Enablement

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced its inclusion in the Forrester Now Tech: Retail Associate Enablement, Q3 2021 report.

"Customer and employee expectations keep rising, not only for information and service but now also for personal health and safety while shopping," the Now Tech report states. The report also notes, "You can use retail associate enablement tools to enhance the customer experience in the physical store and improve both labor and store operations efficiency…. Retailers that invest in modern tools and training are proactively managing their frontline ambassadors for the brand — and creating a workforce with longer tenures."

That's where we believe YOOBIC's pioneering digital workplace solution comes in, offering digitized task management, streamlined communications, mobile learning, and game-changing operational efficiency in one unified platform. Already trusted by more than 300 top retail brands and deployed at over 335,000 retail locations across 80 countries, YOOBIC gives frontline workers the support they need to create amazing retail experiences and drive success for their brands.

The Forrester report notes that YOOBIC is one of the midsize players in the retail associate enablement space, with a geographic presence in North America, EMEA, Latin America, and APAC. YOOBIC was included in the task management and store operations functionality segment. Vendors in this segment have high functionality in associate mobility, in-aisle customer engagement, and real-time operation; access to product information; associate communication/collaboration; associate training, digital training, and learning management systems; compliance; and store operations task and workflow management.

"As consumers return to real-world shopping, optimizing retail operations has never been more important. We believe Forrester's report recognizes that digital enablement is the solution that retailers need to deliver amazing experiences while keeping employees safe, engaged, and well-informed," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "YOOBIC's solution was built from the ground up to help omnichannel retailers to deliver consistent, high-touch employee experiences — from HQ to retail locations, to distribution and fulfillment facilities. To us, receiving this recognition from Forrester reinforces our continuing commitment to helping retailers to shine by unlocking the full potential of their associates."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE YOOBIC