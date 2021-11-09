Trillium announces 2030 Net Zero Target as part of Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Already aligned with emissions levels well below two degrees of temperature increase, Trillium is focusing its interim target on the climate targets of the companies in which it invests

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management has announced its 2030 interim target as part of the firm's commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAM). As an existing signatory on the initiative, Trillium has committed to aligning its investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050.

All of Trillium's equity strategies are already aligned with emissions levels well below two degrees of temperature increase (as of September 30, 2021), so Trillium is focusing its interim target on the climate targets of the companies in which the firm invests. By 2030, 75% of the holdings of Trillium-advised larger cap-, equity strategies will have set science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"Aligning investment portfolios with the Paris Agreement is essential to avoid the potentially devastating consequences of the climate crisis," said Elizabeth Levy, Portfolio Manager at Trillium Asset Management. "The process of slowing and then halting emissions of greenhouse gases is both daunting and overdue. Trillium has long worked to slow climate change, both by investing in companies seeking to provide sustainable solutions and through our shareholder advocacy efforts. We are excited to join our global NZAM colleagues in setting these interim targets, as we believe that the power of the investor community, working together towards the same goal, will have an amplifying effect."

In April 2021, Trillium joined other leading global asset managers in signing on to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) Initiative, formally pledging to align its portfolios with the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. By joining NZAM, Trillium pledged move its equity strategies towards a net zero greenhouse gas emission world.

"In the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, we solidified our commitment to do our part to help global progress be made this decade to slow and end GHG emissions and climate change," said Matt Patsky, CEO of Trillium. "Climate change is a systemic problem that will impact all people as well as all companies and all investment portfolios globally, although not to the same extent. Any genuine efforts to slow and ultimately reverse climate change need to be on a similar large scale. One of the benefits of joining a collaborative effort such as NZAM is that many investors globally will be working towards the same goal, net zero emissions by 2050, with real progress made by 2030."

A unique point of view that Trillium brings to the table is its Shareholder Advocacy team that has focused on climate change for more than two decades and has been asking companies to set science-based targets for some time. When Trillium approaches companies now on this topic, they will be able to present the request as a representative of all NZAM participants. Through Trillium's shareholder advocacy, the firm has collaborated with many companies to reduce their climate impact, by pushing for policies, targets, reporting, and actions.

Trillium Asset Management, with over $5.0 billion in assets under advisement (as of 9/30/21) offers investment strategies and services that advance humankind toward a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For nearly 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the goal to provide positive impact, long-term value, and 'social dividends'. For further information, go to www.trilliuminvest.com

