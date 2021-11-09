Tokushima Shimbun to Live-stream "Awa Odori" Dance Tour from November to January

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokushima Shimbun, a publisher of the namesake daily headquartered in Tokushima City, western Japan, will live-stream a "Tsunagu" (connect) tour of the traditional Japanese performing art "Awa Odori" dance once a month from November to January. The event will take place in cooperation with the Tokushima Awa Odori Association (sponsored by the Tokushima Shimbun, Japan Council of Performers Rights & Performing Arts Organizations, etc.). The performances, to be held in Tokushima Prefecture (whose old name was Awa) on November 14 and December 5, 2021, and January 23, 2022, will be live-streamed on a video site which can be accessed from all over the world by anybody purchasing a viewing ticket (500 yen/stage).

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101462/202111042861/_prw_PI1fl_BIP4u55m.jpg)

The traditional "Awa Odori" performing art has over 400 years' history. With Awa dance lovers existing all over the world, video messages from dancers in the United States, France, Brazil, mainland China and Malaysia will be screened during the upcoming performances as well. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Awa Odori's staging has been canceled multiple times, but finally, in winter 2021, the hot performance will return to Tokushima, the birthplace of the Awa Dance Festival.

Participating in the tour will be dancer groups from the Tokushima Awa Odori Association, which are some of the most famous and skilled teams called "Yumei-ren." Live video footage will be delivered in high-quality resolution using three cameras. Sensitive female dancing and dynamic male dancing will bring viewers the realistic feeling of the stillness and powerfulness of Awa Odori.

- Schedule:

Sunday, November 14, 2021 @Awa city PART I 13:00/ PART II 16:00

Sunday, December 5, 2021 @Yoshinogawa city PART I 13:00/ PART II 16:00

Sunday, January 23, 2022 @Aizumi-cho PART I 13:00/ PART II 16:00

*Time is Japan Standard Time (JST).

- Buy tickets

Price: 500 yen/performance

Visit: https://t.livepocket.jp/t/awaodori_tsunagu (English available)

Please purchase the ticket in advance. The URL and password will be sent to each applicant's email address 3 hours before the performance. Viewers can access the live video site from the URL.

View original content:

SOURCE The Tokushima Shimbun