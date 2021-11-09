Southwest Gas Offers Customers Conservation Tips

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As outside temperatures begin to drop and heating systems kick in for the winter months, Southwest Gas wants to remind customers of conservation tips they can use to minimize the impact of expected higher natural gas costs this winter. Southwest Gas expects the price of natural gas to be higher this winter. Southwest Gas does not profit on the cost of gas, and these costs are directly passed through to customers. With increased gas costs anticipated this winter, Southwest Gas offers the following conservation tips to mitigate the potential impact of increased costs this winter:

Conservation Tips

Here are some easy tips from Southwest Gas to help save energy and money and manage costs this heating season:

Set the daytime thermostat between 65°F and 68°F, health permitting, and the nighttime temperature at a lower setting. Every degree that a heating system is adjusted affects its daily energy use and, in turn, a customer's energy bill.

Regularly change or clean air filters as required. Heating units use less energy and work more efficiently when filters aren't clogged or dirty.

Kitchens are particularly vulnerable to excessive warming, especially from the extra heat generated by cooking. Adjust the kitchen vents, if you have them, until the room is comfortable.

To help keep warm air inside the home and the cold air out, seal leaks and cracks around doors, windows and other openings with caulk or weather stripping. Proper insulation and sealants can help save up to 20 percent on heating costs annually.

Curbing the use of non-essential natural gas features, including pool and spa heaters, Tiki torches or other decorative fire features, can help conserve natural gas.

Additional tips to help customers save energy and money while heating homes, warming water, cooking and more are available at swgas.com/tips.

Equal Payment Plans

In addition to the conservation steps customers can take to save money, Southwest Gas offers the Equal Payment Plan, or EPP, to help balance their energy bill year-round. This convenient program offers equal monthly payments, helping customers budget their monthly expenses. Customers can learn more and sign up at https://www.swgas.com/epp.

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to more than two million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. More information about the Company is available at swgas.com.

