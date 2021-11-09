Flagstar Bank Names Adler Head of Wholesale Banking

TROY, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has named Michael Adler as executive vice president and head of Wholesale Banking, which encompasses all commercial client coverage teams, treasury management sales, commercial real estate, as well as non-mortgage capital markets, and non-consumer-facing areas such as foreign exchange/swaps.

Michael Adler, head of Wholesale Banking, Flagstar Bank

In this position, he will be responsible for transforming Flagstar's commercial business into a scalable platform supporting a national growth strategy to include lending, treasury management, and capital markets serving middle market and mid-corporate clients.

Adler brings to Flagstar over 30 years' experience building and growing commercial banking, corporate banking, specialized lending, and capital markets business units on both a regional and national basis. He spent the last 11 years with BBVA USA (now PNC Bank), and the last five as head of corporate banking and capital markets and as a member of the management committee. He started his career at Bank of America in middle market lending and held leadership positions at GE Capital, Fleet Bank, Goldman Sachs, and other financial institutions.

"We're delighted to have someone of Michael's experience to lead and grow our wholesale banking business," said Reggie Davis, president of Banking at Flagstar. "Wholesale Banking is an exciting growth opportunity at Flagstar, and Michael brings a proven track record of building, expanding, and leading highly successful banking teams and driving profitable growth."

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 84 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and recordkeeping for $272 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen

Flagstar Bank

(248) 312-6237

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.