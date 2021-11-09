EyeBuyDirect Unveils Holiday Gift Guides For Fashion And Technology Shoppers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today rounded out its series of 2021 holiday gift guides with eyewear style recommendations for the Glamoratti and the Technophile on your list. Each of EyeBuyDirect's five holiday gift guides have been curated for customers to find the perfect gift this holiday season.

The two gift guides released today include:

The Glamoratti : EyeBuyDirect recommends dazzling, statement-making styles for the born maximalist, featuring eyewear full of glitz and glamour to ensure your loved ones will be feeling fun and festive this holiday season.

The Technophile : EyeBuyDirect suggests tech-savvy, modern frames that will serve as a cutting-edge upgrade for the tech and gaming-obsessed friends or family members in your life.

Gift guides for the Glamoratti and the Technophile join three other gift guides from EyeBuyDirect, released earlier this month. The additional gift guides include retro-chic styles for the Sophisticate; minimalist, understated looks for the Practicaliste; and exclusive, designer options for the Exclusiviste.

"Today personal style and feeling confident is how we celebrate individuality," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "This is why new frames or sunglasses make a perfect gift for the holiday season. EyeBuyDirect, and our newly released series of holiday gift guides, has you covered when it comes to finding affordable and stylish options for everyone in your life."

At a time when online shopping is at an all-time high, EyeBuyDirect is proud to be named one of America's Best Online Shops in 2022 by Newsweek. Being singled out by Newsweek as one of the best places to buy eyewear validates EyeBuyDirect's mission to make quality eyewear easily accessible to everyone.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

