Duffield Lane Offers Locals a Better Price Year-Round- Keep it Local WITH SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY APPROACHING, DUFFIELD LANE PROVIDES LOCALS A DISCOUNTED PRICE POINT & NOT JUST ON THIS DAY, BUT EVERY DAY!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duffield Lane prides themselves on offering local customers "Local Pricing," a 15% discount on CEO, Jamie Duffield's high-quality, designer clothing line. Duffield's clothing line is sold locally at Duffield Lane's Flagship Boutique within the Breton Village Mall at 2457 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. The Local Pricing is provided to all shoppers at the Breton Village store- making it an attraction and worth visiting in-store! As more and more shoppers move to online shopping- Duffield Lane values the experience of local boutique shopping by offering a 15% discount off online prices, encouraging local shoppers to come visit. One of the primary arguments against buying local is that local goods are more expensive than those offered nationally, Duffield Lane offers locally better prices on everything in-store at the same quality. Shopping and supporting small businesses are more important than ever this year to continue to strengthen the community this holiday season.

Duffield Lane Founder & CEO, Jamie Duffield

"Our community means the world to us, so we are excited to find a way to give back. Offering Local Pricing is the least we can do for all the support we've experienced over the years," explains Duffield. "Shop local and keep it local- it's just a small way we can work together to keep our community thriving."

Duffield, Founder and CEO, is a local East Grand Rapids resident. She developed her clothing line while working as a lawyer in Miami- struggling to find comfortable but classic pajamas that could be worn to run a quick errand, or even in front of her in-laws. Duffield Lane was born as a pajama company, but now has grown into a complete line of ready-to-wear comfortable clothing for women and girls of all ages offered wholesale, retail store and online. Duffield Lane is run by Jamie and her husband Ryan Duffield, along with a team of 13 local employees.

"Shopping locally is important to our family," Duffield stated. "Not just because we own a small business, but because we feel it is such a big part of helping to create a great community for our daughters to grow up in."

Duffield Lane urges the community to remember to shop local and support Small Business Saturday, November 27, 2021, and visit Duffield Lane in Breton Village Mall.

About Duffield Lane

Duffield Lane offers 5 Collections a year and is constantly innovating to provide classic styles in fresh and fun prints and fabrics. Duffield Lane focuses on high-quality clothing with a perfected fit, that will be a highlight of your closet for years to come. Designed in Grand Rapids and sourced from Peru, Duffield Lane's styles are known for their quality, featuring the finest cottons out of Peru. Duffield Lane is sold online at duffieldlane.com, in our Flagship Boutique in Grand Rapids, MI, and in over 300 boutiques across the country.

Jamie Duffield, Founder & CEO

Founder & CEO, Jamie Duffield is influenced by a lifetime spent on and around the best waterfronts across the country. From Lake Michigan to Biscayne Bay, to the Potomac, these coastal areas have influenced the classic styles that Duffield Lane has become known for. Working as a lawyer in Miami, Jamie was struggling to find comfortable but classic pajamas that could be worn to run a quick errand, or even in front of her in-laws. On the weekends and late at night, Jamie began researching factories to work within Peru to source the finest, lightweight cottons available. Duffield Lane was born as a pajama company, but has grown into a complete line of ready-to-wear comfortable women's and children's clothing for every age.

Duffield Lane Box Logo

Duffield Lane Flagship Boutique within the Breton Village Mall at 2457 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Duffield Lane focuses on high quality clothing with a perfected fit, that will be a highlight of your closet for years to come. Designed in Grand Rapids and sourced from Peru, Duffield Lane's styles are known for their quality, featuring the finest cottons out of Peru.

