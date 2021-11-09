Dingdong to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE:DDL), a leading and fastest-growing company in the domestic neighborhood retail industry with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 15, 2021 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Conference ID: 0648844

The replay will be accessible through November 22, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10162000

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China providing users with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. From its core product category of fresh groceries, Dingdong has expanded to provide other daily necessities to grow into a leading one-stop online shopping destination in China for consumers to make purchases for their daily lives. At the same time, Dingdong is working to modernize China's traditional agricultural supply chain through standardization and digitalization, empowering upstream farms and suppliers to make their production more efficient and tailored to actual demand.

